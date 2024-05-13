Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Contract Details are in; Tyler Guyton Gets $13.2M

The Dallas Cowboys rookie contract details are in, with 7 of the team's 8 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft officially under contract.

The Dallas Cowboys signed seven of the team's eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft before the rookie minicamp last weekend.

Second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland is the lone draftee who remains unsigned.

While we knew seven of the rookies were officially under contract, we now know the details, including the contract totals and bonuses.

First-round pick Tyler Guyton will earn $13.2 million over the course of his four-year deal, with a signing bonus of $6.4 million.

Cooper Beebe, one of the team's third-round picks, will earn $6 million with a bonus of $1.1 million.

Here is a look at the details, courtesy of ESPN's Todd Archer:

Player

Contract Total

Signing Bonus

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

$13.155m

$6.387m

Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State

$5.939m

$1.139m

Marist, Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

$5.691m

$959,284

Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

$4.274m

$254,276

Ryan Flournoy, WR, SE Missouri

$4.158m

$138,388

Nathan Thomas, OT, Louisiana

$4.125m

$105,972

Justin Rogers, DT, Auburn

$4.107m

$87,640

There is no word on when Kneeland, a standout defensive end from Western Michigan, will ink his deal. Despite not having an agreement in place, he participated in the team's rookie minicamp and impressed the coaching staff.

Kneeland was also named one of the "best scheme fits" out of the 2024 NFL draftees.

The Cowboys rookies will enter their next test when they are integrated with the team's veterans during OTAs.

