Dallas Cowboys Rookie Contract Details are in; Tyler Guyton Gets $13.2M
The Dallas Cowboys signed seven of the team's eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft before the rookie minicamp last weekend.
Second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland is the lone draftee who remains unsigned.
While we knew seven of the rookies were officially under contract, we now know the details, including the contract totals and bonuses.
First-round pick Tyler Guyton will earn $13.2 million over the course of his four-year deal, with a signing bonus of $6.4 million.
Cooper Beebe, one of the team's third-round picks, will earn $6 million with a bonus of $1.1 million.
Here is a look at the details, courtesy of ESPN's Todd Archer:
Player
Contract Total
Signing Bonus
Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
$13.155m
$6.387m
Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
$5.939m
$1.139m
Marist, Liufau, LB, Notre Dame
$5.691m
$959,284
Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
$4.274m
$254,276
Ryan Flournoy, WR, SE Missouri
$4.158m
$138,388
Nathan Thomas, OT, Louisiana
$4.125m
$105,972
Justin Rogers, DT, Auburn
$4.107m
$87,640
There is no word on when Kneeland, a standout defensive end from Western Michigan, will ink his deal. Despite not having an agreement in place, he participated in the team's rookie minicamp and impressed the coaching staff.
Kneeland was also named one of the "best scheme fits" out of the 2024 NFL draftees.
The Cowboys rookies will enter their next test when they are integrated with the team's veterans during OTAs.