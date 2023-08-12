10 Players to Watch in Dolphins Preseason Opener ... And How They Did

Checking out some of the Miami Dolphins players who had the most at stake in the preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons

The Miami Dolphins opened their preseason schedule with a 19-3 loss against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night, and as expected most front-line players were kept out of that first preseason game.

Those players who didn't dress for that first game for non-injury reasons pretty much were the locks to make the 53-player roster, and conversely those in the lineup either were trying to offer more evidence they should be on the 2023 team or at the very least get a bigger role on offense or defense.

Here was our list of 10 players to watch in that preseason opener against the Falcons, along with an update with how they performed:

RB DE'VON ACHANE

Before the game: This rookie third-round pick from Texas A&M obviously will make the 53-player roster, but the question remains as to how big a role he'll end up playing for the offense in 2023. Achane certainly has the speed to become an impact player on offense and the preseason could offer more clues as to whether he can handle a prominent role despite his small frame.

During the game: Achane got the most snaps and was the most active of the running backs, with 10 rushing attempts and four catches. But Achane had a lot more success catching the ball (41 yards) than running it (25 yards). He. also had a nice kickoff return to start the game, but did not one mishap in pass protection. Overall, it was a solid outing for Achane, though we shouldn't get carried away, either.

TE ELIJAH HIGGINS

Before the game: Like Achane, Higgins was a 2023 draft pick, but he was taken in the sixth round and his roster spot isn't nearly as secure as Achane's particularly since he hasn't been particularly noticeable in training camp. In an ideal world, the Dolphins would love for Higgins, a converted wide receiver, to step up and establish himself as a viable option for the passing game.

During the game: Higgins was on the receiving end of the longest pass play of the game for the Dolphins, though it was QB Skylar Thompson who did the heavy lifting on the play. The biggest problem for Higgins was that he was flagged twice, though it was one holding penalty was a bit on the dubious side. It says here that Higgins still remains on the bubble when it comes to the 53-man roster.

G LIAM EICHENBERG

Before the game: Outside of Tua Tagovailoa, and maybe even including Tua, there might not be a player on the Dolphins roster who has been as scrutinized this summer as Eichenberg. While he's listed as the first-team left guard, the 2021 second-round pick has not had a great training camp and it sure would seem he needs to pick up his game in the preseason if he wants to claim that starting job.

During the game: Rewatching film of the game, Eichenberg did exactly what was asked of him on each of his 14 snaps. He didn't have any wow blocks, but his defender was never involved in tackle, nor was he beat in pass protection. Regardless of who he was going against, this was a good performance by Eichenberg and he certainly wouldn't lose the starting left guard job off this game.

G/T ISAIAH WYNN

Before the game: The former New England Patriots first-round pick who the Dolphins signed in the offseason is listed on the depth chart as the second-team left guard behind Eichenberg, but he hasn't distinguished himself as the slam-dunk choice for the job if the Dolphins instead decided to move on from Eichenberg. Wynn played mostly left tackle in New England, but he does have some experience at left guard.

During the game: Wynn got a lot more work in this game than Eichenberg, and he also had a very strong performance. A review of the game showed he had a couple of clear-out blocks on running plays. Like Eichenberg, he did everything he needed to do to keep himself in the battle for a starting job.

NT BRANDON PILI

Before the game: Vic Fangio made it clear last Friday that he wasn't crazy about the Dolphins' depth on the defensive line, and since then Pili has had a couple of productive practices. If this rookie free agent from USC can stand out in the preseason games and make himself noticeable, he just might be able to land himself a roster spot.

During the game: With the Dolphins resting all of their projected starting defensive linemen, Pili got the start and he made some plays, notably a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. When the Falcons ran it down the Dolphins' throats on their touchdown drive, Pili was on the field for only one of the four runs that gained a total of 38 yards. Pili certainly kept himself in the running for a roster spot.

EDGE MITCHELL AGUDE

Before the game: After being tutored by Dolphins Hall of Famer Jason Taylor at the University of Miami, this rookie free agent racked up the sacks in training camp with his speed getting around the corner. It's going to be hard to keep him off the 53-man roster if he shows this kind of production in the preseason, though it must be pointed out the Dolphins have a lot of depth when it comes to edge defenders with Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Malik Reed, Cameron Goode and Andrew Van Ginkel.

During the game: As he has done throughout camp, Agude made some things happen with a sack and two tackles for loss. The fact that Atlanta rest most of its starters has to be considered, but Agude did past this test.

LB CHANNING TINDALL

Before the game: This doesn't happen often with a second-year third-round pick, but it's probably not an exaggeration to suggest that Tindall's roster spot might be in jeopardy if he doesn't produce in the preseason. Tindall has had a better training camp than he did as a rookie in 2022, but he still hasn't done enough to secure his spot after a rookie season spent pretty much solely on special teams.

During the game: Tindall's night was the kind of performance that looked better on paper than it did on the field. Tindall played the most snaps of any defender on the team and led the Dolphins in tackles with nine and was credited with a sack. But six of his seven tackles before the two-minute warning came on plays that gained 5 or more yards and his sack came when he simply touched Logan Woodside down after the quarterback gave himself up. The reality is that while Tindall was active he certainly wasn't a difference-maker.

CB NOAH IGBINOGHENE

Before the game: Anybody who has watched Igbinoghene this summer can see a noticeable difference in his performance and it seems pretty obvious he's benefited from a change in defensive scheme that's called for more zone coverage than man-to-man. The big test now will be to see if that improvement carries into the preseason and whether he actually can make a push to earn the starting job opposite Xavien Howard while Jalen Ramsey is sidelined with his knee injury.

During the game: Igbinoghene was among the three cornerbacks who started the game along with Eli Apple and Bryce Thompson, and he was only involved in one play during his brief time in the game. The stats will show Igbinoghene being beaten for a 14-yard completion from Logan Woodside to Josh Ali, though the reality is that Igbinoghene had great coverage on the play and forced Woodside to make a perfect throw on the deep crosser, which he was able to pull off. But Igbinoghene certainly didn't do anything to undo what he's done in camp.

CB CAM SMITH

Before the game: Smith has been really, really good in his first NFL training camp, to the point where the idea of the 2023 second-round pick being that starter in Ramsey's place doesn't even sound that crazy. The preseason games should offer a clearer picture of whether Smith is ready for that challenge or he needs more seasoning.

During the game: Unfortunately, Smith's night will be remembered for him having to leave because of a shoulder injury and maybe the one thing he did wrong was not pulling himself from the game after his great tackle for loss inside the Miami 10-yard line when it was clear he was in discomfort — evidenced by him shaking his right arm after the play. In addition to that great play in run defense, Smith also had his obligatory pass breakup, though he did give up the longest pass play of the night for Atlanta when he gave Xavier Malone a little too much cushion and was beat over the middle. He also committed a penalty on a punt return. All that said, he remains as promising as ever and the hope is that his injury won't hamper his progress very much, or not at all.

S ELIJAH CAMPBELL

Before the game: It's easy to overlook Campbell in the Dolphins secondary, but he has had a really, really good camp, to the point where he's put himself in position to compete for the starting safety job alongside Jevon Holland. As a former cornerback, Campbell possesses a nice combination of coverage ability and physicality, making him ideally suited for Vic Fangio's scheme. If he performs well in the preseason, he just might become a surprise starter on defense.

During the game: Campbell got the start at safety alongside DeShon Elliott as Jevon Holland was among the many starters who sat, and he played 24 snaps on defense. It was a very quiet night for Campbell, who was involved in one tackle — at the end of an 11-yard run by Godwin Igwebuike. Campbell didn't do anything to jeopardize his standing with the team on this night.

