2024 Dolphins Coaching Staff Completed

The Dolphins will have 11 new coaches in Mike McDaniel's third season in charge

A little more than a month after their 2023 season ended, the Miami Dolphins appear to have their new coaching staff finalized.

While no official announcement has been made, the team website features a rundown of the new coaching staff, with four names previously not reported.

The last four additions to the staff, based on previous reports, are Parks Frazier and Jonathan Krause as offensive assistants; Kynjee Cotton as assistant defensive line coach; and Matthew O'Donnell as defensive assistant.

Frazier was pass game coordinator with the Carolina Panthers last season; Krause was WR coach at San Diego State; Cotton was senior defensive analyst at LSU; and O'Donnell was recruiting coordinator and assistant defensive line coach at Brown University.

In all, there are 11 new coaches on the 2024 staff.

Along with the four already mentioned, the newcomers include defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, linebackers coach/run game coordinator Joe Barry, passing game coordinator/DB coach Brian Duker, outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow, assistant DB coach DeShawn Shead, assistant special teams coach Ronnie Bradford, and offensive assistant Roman Sapolu,

Two holdover defensive coaches will have new roles in 2024, with Ryan Slowik becoming defensive backs coach/pass game specialist (after being OLB coach) and Mathieu Araujo becoming cornerbacks coach after being assistant DB coach last season.

The only defensive assistant coach back in the same role next season will be defensive line coach Austin Clark.

The only changes on offense involved the offensive assistant positions, with Max McCaffrey the only one of the four back from last season.

THE MIAMI DOLPHINS 2024 COACHING STAFF

Head coach — Mike McDaniel

Offensive coordinator — Frank Smith

QBs/Passing game coordinator — Darrell Bevell

Assistant head coach/tight ends — Jon Embree

Associate head coach/running back — Eric Studesville

Offensive line — Butch Barry

Wide receivers — Wes Welker

Assistant quarterbacks — Chandler Henley

Assistant offensive — Lemuel Jeanpierre

Quality control — Josh Grizzard

Offensive assistant — Max McCaffrey

Offensive assistant — Jonathan Krause*

Offensive assistant — Parks Frazier*

Offensive assistant — Roman Sapolu*

Defensive coordinator — Anthony Weaver*

LB/run game coordinator — Joe Barry*

DB/pass game specialist — Ryan Slowik

Secondary/pass game coordinator — Brian Duker*

Defensive line — Austin Clark

Outside linebackers — Ryan Crow*

Cornerbacks — Mathieu Araujo

Assistant defensive line — Kynjee Cotton*

Assistant defensive backs — DeShawn Shead*

Defensive assistant — Matthew O'Donnell*

Special teams coordinator — Danny Crossman

Senior special teams assistant — Ronnie Bradford*

Strength and conditioning — Dave Puloka

Assistant strength and conditioning — Adam Lachane

*-new to the staff in 2024