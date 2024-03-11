Miami Dolphins 2024 Free Agency Facts and Figures

Everything you need to know about the Miami Dolphins and the free agency period, including key dates, cap space and more

The 2024 league year officially kicks off Wednesday, though there will be an unofficial start to the whole thing Monday at noon when teams were allowed to start negotiating with pending free agents.

Free agents technically can agree to terms with a new team but not "execute a contract" until Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Miami Dolphins are an interesting team heading into free agency, with some of the biggest free agent names on the market in Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt.

But before all hell breaks loose, here's a quick rundown of the basics of free agency and all the pertinent details when it comes to the Dolphins, including their cap space, own free agents and free agency history.

DOLPHINS CAP SPACE

As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, the Dolphins were in the worst cap shape of any team in the league at $23 million over the $255.4 million that each team must get at or under by Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins were among seven teams listed as over the cap limit, according to overthecap.com, along with the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.

The Miami figure did not include the restructured deal that tackle Terron Armstead reportedly agreed to in returning to the Dolphins for the 2024 season.

The Dolphins have six players affecting their cap space while no longer being on the roster (dead space), topped by Byron Jones' $10 million figure.

March 14 — During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 11 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13. During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor (“Unrepresented Player”) is permitted to communicate directly with a new club’s front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club’s coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. The club is responsible for confirming the player’s status as an Unrepresented Player. No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

March 13 — The 2024 League Year and Free Agency signing period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time. Trading period for 2024 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2023 contracts. The first day of the 2024 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

April 19 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 24 — Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.

July 15 — Deadline for teams and franchise-tagged players to sign a multi-year contract extension.

DOLPHINS FREE AGENCY HISTORY

Number of unrestricted free agents the Dolphins signed each year, starting with the first full free agency period in 1993 (number in parentheses indicates those who made the active roster):

1993 — 4 (4)

1994 — 5 (5)

1995 — 3 (3)

1996 — 6 (6)

1997 — 4 (2)

1998 — 2 (2)

1999 — 4 (3)

2000 — 4 (4)

2001 — 6 (6)

2002 — 1 (1)

2003 — 6 (5)

2004 — 9 (7)

2005 — 6 (5)

2006 — 11 (6)

2007 — 6 (4)

2008 — 10 (9)

2009 — 3 (2)

2010 — 2 (2)

2011 — 4 (3)

2012 — 6 (2)

2013 — 8 (7)

2014 — 6 (6)

2015 — 8 (8)

2016 — 3 (3)

2017 — 5 (5)

2018 — 6 (5)

2019 — 2 (2)

2020 — 11 (11)

2021 — 10 (8)

2022 — 10 (10)

2023 — 6 (3)

RELATED: The top 10 UFA signings in Dolphins history

RELATED: When the Dolphins swung big in free agency

DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS

UFAs (24)

The list went from 26 to 24 when the team agreed to terms with CB Nik Needham and P Jake Bailey

C Connor Williams (years with the Dolphins 2022-23)

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (2022-23)

DT Christian Wilkins (2019-23)

WR Braxton Berrios (2013)

EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel (2019-23)

G Isaiah Wynn (2023)

G Robert Hunt (2020-23)

S DeShon Elliott (2023)

WR Chase Claypool (2023)

CB Eli Apple (2023)

RB Salvon Ahmed (2020-23)

DT Raekwon Davis (2020-23)

T Kendall Lamm (2021-23)

TE Tyler Kroft (2023)

CB Justin Bethel (2022-23)

S Brandon Jones (2020-23)

EDGE Bruce Irvin (2023)

C Jonotthan Harrison (2023)

WR Robbie Chosen (2023)

EDGE Melvin Ingram (2022-23)

EDGE Justin Houston (2023)

DT Da'Shawn Hand (2023)

WR River Cracraft (2022-23)

LB Calvin Munson (2021-23)

RFAs (0)

The Dolphins were scheduled to have two restricted free agents, OL Robert Jones and DB Elijah Campbell, but they re-signed both players.