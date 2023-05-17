WATCH: All Dolphins Podcast, Episode 11, Schedule, O-Line Additions, and More

Alain Poupart and Omar Kelly discuss and debate everything related to the Miami Dolphins and their 2023 regular season schedule, including the most and least challenging matchups based on date of the game, the offensive line additions of Isaiah Wynn and Cedric Ogbuehi, the recent rookie minicamp, and many other topics.

To borrow from the title of the debut album from the great Irish band The Cranberries, everybody else is doing it, so why can't we?

In this case, we're talking about podcasts and we have decided the time has come to — borrowing again from the world of music — join the fray with the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins podcast.

In our 11th episode, SI Fan Nation All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart and longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly analyze the additions of former first-round picks Isaiah Wynn and Cedric Ogbuehi to the offensive line, revisit the release of the 2023 regular season schedule with an assessment of the toughest matchups, look back at the rookie minicamp and look ahead to the start of OTAs next week.

The conversation begins with the additions of Wynn and Ogbuehi in the big picture of the always much-discussed offensive line, which could hold one of the keys to the 2023 season. Part of the discussion is whether the team has done enough to fortify a position group that had its issues at times last season.

The discussion then turns to the unveiling of the 2023 regular season schedule and what it produced in terms of difficult of the matchups, with Kelly and Poupart having a healthy debate on just how challenging the Dec. 11 Monday night matchup against Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans figures to be.

The conversation moves to the offseason program, more specifically Kelly's impressions of the rookie minicamp and what stood out during the limited viewing period for the media, and then a look ahead at the OTAs that get under way next week and what Kelly and Poupart will be focusing on when they get to watch.

As always, we hope you enjoy the discussion (and debates) between Poupart and Omar.

