Dolphins-Packers 2024 Week 13 Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record at 6-6 when they face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night.
The Dolphins are on a three-game winning streak with victories against the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots. The Packers are 8-3 and coming off a Week 12 rout of the San Francisco 49ers.
The Dolphins and Packers are meeting for the first time since Christmas Day 2022 when Green Bay left Miami with a 26-20 victory.
Here are the five biggest storylines for this year's Week 13 matchup.
1) THE DOLPHINS AND THE COLD
Stop us if you've heard this one before, but the Dolphins haven't had a lot of success in cold-weather games in recent years. While the conditions in this one won't be anywhere near as brutal as those in Kansas City in January, it won't exactly be South Florida weather either. The Dolphins will need to show at some point that conditions don't matter to the way they operate on offense and defense and this would be a good place to start.
2) CAN TUA KEEP ROLLING?
Of course, at the forefront of the weather factor will be quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, even though we've already addressed this narrative based solely on his record being a bit overblown. More importantly here is whether Tagovailoa can continue the ridiculously high level of efficiency he's shown since coming back against a Packers defense infinitely better than what the Dolphins saw against the Raiders and Patriots.
3) FINDING LOVE
This game will feature an interesting quarterback battle between 2020 first-round picks Tagovailoa and Jordan Love. The latter has had a bit of an up-and-down season, starting with a scary-looking ankle injury in the opener in Brazil. The biggest issue for Love this season has been turnovers, and the Dolphins would make their task of winning a lot easier if they can pick him off once or twice, and a couple of sacks wouldn't hurt either.
4) JOUSTING WITH JACOBS
A big key to the Green Bay is the running game, which is led by free agent acquisition Josh Jacobs. The Dolphins had a lot of success stuffing Jacobs last year at Hard Rock Stadium, but he was running then behind the Raiders offensive line and his quarterback was Aidan O'Connell, who the Dolphins didn't have to worry about nearly as much as they do Jordan Love. Keeping Jacobs in check, at least to a certain degree, is a big key in this game.
5) NO SPECIAL TEAMS BREAKDOWNS
We hate to keep harping on the special teams, but that's just life, especially if we go back to that 2022 meeting at Hard Rock Stadium and remember that Keisean Nixon had a 93-yard kickoff return for Green Bay. He didn't score on the return and the Dolphins held Green Bay to a field goal, but the point remains. And it won't be as simple as having Jason Sanders kicking off deep into the end zone to prevent a long return because the ball simply doesn't travel as well in the cold — and, again, it will be cold.