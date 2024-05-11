Breaking Down Beckham's Contract
Details of Odell Beckham Jr.'s new contract with the Miami Dolphins have been unveiled and they include the now-seemingly-obligatory void year.
As detailed by overthecap.com, and as per some previous reports, Beckham signed a one-year, $3 million that could go up an additional $5.25 million with incentives. The $3 million deal is guaranteed and included a $1.8 million signing bonus.
Beckham's cap number for 2024 is $2.1 million. He'll have an $895,000 cap number in 2025. If Beckham hits his incentives and his 2024 pay increases, that increase will be applied against the 2025 cap.
Void years have become practically the norm in every deal and are used to spread out the signing bonus (as it pertains to the salary cap) over additional years.
The signing of Beckham has left the Dolphins with a little more than $1.8 million in cap space, according to overthecap.com, but we should remind everyone that the Dolphins will get $18.5 million of additional space post-June 1 when the release of cornerback Xavien Howard gets applied to the salary cap.
The current cap situation is why the Dolphins won't be done signing with 2024 draft class until next month, though those negotiations practically have become a formality nowadays before of the rookie scale.
As a reminder, until teams have to get down to the 53-player roster limit, only the 51 top cap numbers count against a team's total.
For the Dolphins, the cutoff currently applies after Salvon Ahmed's $1.06 million cap charge for 2024, per overthecap.com.
