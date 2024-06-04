Dolphins 2024 Training Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios
Among the many moves the Miami Dolphins made at wide receiver was the re-signing of Braxton Berrios as an unrestricted free agent.
The former University of Miami standout originally joined the Dolphins last offseason after previously spending time with the AFC East rival New England Patriots and New York Jets.
Berrios is the subject of our next installment in a series examining the players on the roster heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.
BRAXTON BERRIOS, WR
Height: 5-9
Weight: 185 lbs.
Exp.: 7 Years
School: Miami (Fla.)
How Acquired: UFA (re-signed), 2024
2023 in Review
In his first season with Miami, Berrios appeared in 16 games with one start and caught 27 passes for 238 yards (8.8 average) and one touchdown. He also averaged 10.2 yards on punt returns and 24.5 on kickoff returns.
The 27 catches ranked third among Dolphins wide receivers last season, but well behind the totals put together by Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle.
Berrios ranked 10th in the NFL in both punt return average and kickoff return average (among those with at least 10 returns), but his longest in each category was the worst of anybody in the top 10.
Berrios' best game statistically came in the 48-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 when he had six catches for 43 yards and his one touchdown.
Contract/Cap Info
Berrios' one-year contract reportedly is worth $2.15 million, with $1.2 million fully guaranteed.
2024 Preview
The Dolphins' many moves at wide receiver included re-signing both Berrios and River Cracraft — they were two of the five UFAs at the position along with Robbie Chosen, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Chase Claypool — drafting Malik Washington and Tahj Washington, and last but most definitely not least signing Odell Beckham Jr.
All the moves have left some doubt about not only Berrios' role, but whether he even should be considered a lock to make the team.
Berrios absolutely has value as a dependable returner who is very good as consistently gaining yards but failed to produce a long return last season. Berrios also could be affected by the new kickoff rule, which he says he loves even though they could convince the Dolphins to have somebody with more speed handle those returns.
On offense, Berrios is going to have a challenge trying to convince Mike McDaniel he deserves a bigger share of the targets after the addition Beckham, who now projects as the clear third option. While he's an established veteran, Berrios still needs to have a productive training camp.
