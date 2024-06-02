Dolphins 2024 Training Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
The Miami Dolphins added a lot of new names to their roster during the 2024 offseason, but perhaps none more prominent than Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham, the former first-round pick of the New York Giants who made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons, joined the Dolphins after playing the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens.
Beckham signed with the Dolphins in May, more than a month after making a free agent visit, with the idea he could be the perfect third wide receiver option after Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, along with bringing some veteran leadership and clutch playmaking ability.
Beckham is the subject of our next installment in a series examining all 90 players on the roster (in alphabetical order) heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.
ODELL BECKHAM JR., WR
Height: 5-11
Weight: 200 lbs.
Exp.: 11 Years
School: LSU
How Acquired: Free agent (Baltimore), 2024
2023 in Review
After missing the entire 2022 season recovering from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham played 14 games with six starts for the AFC North champion Ravens.
Beckham finished with 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns, his lowest total in any season where he played at least 10 games. But Beckham did produce a career-high 16.1 receiving average.
Beckham produced five catches of 30 yards or more, plus two more of exactly 29 yards. One of his long receptions was a 33-yard gain against the Dolphins in Week 17 when he made a spectacular grab down the right sideline to set up a Baltimore touchdown.
In Baltimore's two playoff games, a victory against the Houston Texans and the AFC Championship Game loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, Beckham had four catches for 34 yards on seven targets.
Contract/Cap Info
Beckham signed a one-year deal for $3 million fully guaranteed with stats-based incentives that could push the value of the contract to $8.25 million.
2024 Preview
The addition of Beckham to the offense was exciting because of the possibilities it opens up for Mike McDaniel when he schemes up the passing game.
Beckham has the route-running savvy and experience — not to mention the obvious ability to make acrobatic catches — to be a big factor on offense if the Dolphins use to use him that way.
Of course, Hill and Waddle figure to again be the focal points of the passing game — and for good reason — but Beckham offers a great third alternative, as well as a great insurance policy if either of the two starters have to miss some time because of injuries.
As we prepare for the start of the mandatory minicamp, Beckham still hasn't been spotted in the offseason program and how much works he gets in training camp remains to be determined, though he probably won't need a ton of reps to get acclimated given his experience. Training camp instead will be about fine-tuning and developing some timing with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
