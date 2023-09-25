Dolphins-Broncos Week 3 Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out

The Miami Dolphins moved to 3-0 on the season with their 70-20 rout of the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the matchup, we highlight the five biggest storylines, so it's time to revisit them to see how they played out:

1. The coaching connections

Before the game: Given how much coaches move around the NFL, there's usually one or two coaches every game who's facing his former team, but this one is ridiculous. On the Dolphins side alone, we have head coach Mike McDaniel, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio along with assistants Renaldo Hill, Wes Welker and Butch Barry who all used to work for the Broncos. In particular, there's something real here for Fangio who was Broncos head coach from 2019-21 and Barry, who was jettisoned as O-line coach last December when Denver fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he completed his first year.

During the game: Yeah, this was a mismatch all the way. Yes, it's the players who execute the plays and the Dolphins' execution was borderline flawless, but you don't put 70 points and 726 yards on an opponent without some kind of game-planning mastery. For that, Mike McDaniel deserves major kudos. Vic Fangio, meanwhile, didn't have quite as dominating a performance from his unit — not sure how that would have been possible — but the Dolphins defense did force three turnovers, including two that led to a one-play and two-play touchdown drives.

2. The passing game without Waddle

Before the game: We can identify many factors for the success of the Dolphins offense over the past two seasons, but having two roadrunners on the outside with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle has to be at or near the top. So it will be interesting to see what the offense will look like and can produce with Waddle having to miss the game because of a concussion. There's no reason to be overly concerned about the offense's ability to deliver, but it still will be interesting to see what adjustments are made without Waddle.

During the game: Yeah, the Dolphins sure missed Waddle, didn't they? As stated in the last sentence in the paragraph above, there was no reason to be overly concerned and that's largely because few teams have any answers for Tyreek Hill. It also helped that the running game was gashing the Denver defense on a regular basis.

3. Terron time?

Before the game: We're going to mention this storyline every week until four-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead finally makes his 2023 season debut, which could happen Sunday after he was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week. Perhaps more importantly, we'll be watching to see whether the offensive line can continue its strong start.

During the game: Armstead made his long-awaited debut and it was certainly was worth the wait. As well as Kendall Lamm played in the first two games, there was just something about watching Armstead get to the second level to spring Raheem Mostert or De'Von Achane on good gains. And the pass protection was superb again, with Tua unsacked for the second time in three games.

4. Chubb chomping at the bit?

Before the game: Along with all the Dolphins coach, this also will be a reunion game for Bradley Chubb, who the Dolphins got a trade with the Broncos last November. Beyond wanting to shine in front of his former teammates, Chubb more importantly will want to build on his standout performance in the Sunday night victory at New England.

During the game: This was a weird game defensively because the Dolphins did give up yards, but they also were very good situationally, either with the three takeaways or with the late goal-line stand or the stand after Alec Ingold was stuffed on the failed fourth-and-1 run. Chubb, though, was very quiet for the second time in three games with his stat line showing only one tackle and one quarterback hit.

5. Raheem repeat?

Before the game: Running back Raheem Mostert got a lot of attention this week after his impressive 121-yard rushing performance that included the eventual game-winning 43-yard touchdown burst. With the distinct possibility the Denver defense will be playing off the line of scrimmage to prevent big plays, the opportunity should be there for another productive day for the running game if the execution is on point up front.

During the game: Yes, we'd say there was another productive day in the running game. Sure, Mostert failed to come up with his second 100-yard rushing game in a row, but who's going to complain about 142 total yards and a team-record-tying four touchdowns. And who knew that he would end up being overshadowed on this day by rookie De'Von Achane, who matched his four touchdowns when a 67-yard run in the fourth quarter put him over 200 yards for the day.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

