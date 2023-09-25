The Blowout By the Numbers

The Dolphins broke or tied 13 franchise record during their 70-20 victory against the Denver Broncos in their home opener

The statistical rundown of everything the Miami Dolphins accomplished offensively in their home opener against the Denver Broncos when they set or tied 13 franchise records:

DOLPHINS TEAM RECORDS SET OR TIED

-- The Dolphins set a new record with 70 points, easily beating the previous mark of 55 in a 55-14 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals in 1977. The previous high mark for a home opener was 52 in a 52-14 victory against the New York Jets in 1995.

-- The Dolphins scored the most touchdowns in team history with 10, breaking the previous mark of eight in that 1977 game.

-- Most total yards in a game with 726, which was the second-highest total in NFL history. The previous Dolphins record was 584 in a 44-30 loss against the New York Jets.

-- Most rushing yards in a game with 350, breaking the previous record of 315 against the Baltimore Colts in November 1973.

-- Tied the record for most points in a second half with 35. The record was set in Week 2 of the 2022 in the 42-38 comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens. The 35 points in the first half tied for second-most in team history with the 1967 team against the Boston Patriots. The record for the first half is 41 points against the Houston Texans in 2015 in Dan Campbell's home debut as interim head coach.

-- Most PATs in a game with 10, breaking the previous mark of seven, which had been done four times, most recently in 2002 in a 49-21 victory against the Detroit Lions in the season opener.

DOLPHINS INDIVIDUAL RECORDS SET

-- RB De'Von Achane set the record for most touchdowns by a rookie with four, breaking the mark of three that had been done three times, most recently by RB Sammie Smith in 1989.

-- Achane and fellow RB Rasheem Mostert tied the Dolphins records with four touchdowns and 24 points, which had been done three before — by Paul Warfield in 1973, Mark Ingram in 1994 and Ronnie Brown in 2008.

-- Achane set a franchise rookie record with his 203 yards, breaking the previous mark of 169 set by Troy Stradford at Dallas in 1987.

-- QB Tua Tagovailoa set a new Dolphins standard for passing yards through three games with 1,204. Tua is on pace to finish with 6,822 passing yards, which easily would eclipse the NFL single-season record of 5,477 yards set by Peyton Manning in 2013.

-- WR Tyreek Hill set a Dolphins mark for receiving yards through three games 412. Hill is on pace to easily reach his goal of a 2,000-yard season at 2,334 yards.

OTHER DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE NOTES

-- The Dolphins became the third team in NFL history, and the first since 1966, to reach 70 points in a game.

-- The Dolphins became the first team in NFL history with at least 350 rushing and 350 receiving yards in the same game.

-- Achane's 203 yards was the highest total ever in a player's first or second NFL game, topping the 193 put up by St. Louis' Ottis Anderson in 1979.

-- Achane became the fifth Dolphins player to rush for at least 200 yards in a game, joining Jay Ajayi (three times), Ricky Williams (twice), Lamar Smith (playoff game) and Reggie Bush.

-- Bonus fun fact: Achane's rushing total was the same as Bush's against the Bills late in the 2011 season and they each reached the 200-yard mark with a long touchdown on their final carry, Bush a 76-yard score against the Bills, Achane a 67-yard score against the Broncos.

-- Tua came within one completion from tying Ryan Tannehill's team record of 18 consecutive completions at the start of a game. Tannehill set the record during that 2015 victory against Houston.

-- The Dolphins had 17 offensive plays of 15 yards or longer, including five of 40 yards or more.

-- The Dolphins had a 100-yard rusher (Achane), 100-yard receiver (Hill) and 300-yard passer (Tua) in the same game for the first time since 2018 when Frank Gore, Albert Wilson and Brock Osweiler did it in a 31-28 overtime victory against Chicago.

