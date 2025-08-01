Dolphins Friday Mailbag: Grant, Cam Smith, Conner, and More
Part 2 of a Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag as the Miami Dolphins hit the halfway mark between the start of camp and the first joint practice with the Chicago Bears:
From David Gober:
First, much thanks for all you do to for the fans!!! Glad you enjoyed Japan, met my wife there and we go back for a visit every year — it’s a fantastic country with the nicest people you will ever meet. Something I’ve wondered about during training camp and hopefully you can set me straight. Does the offensive and defensive coordinators get together before each practice to scheme what each unit will work on for that day, or does the offense work on their stuff and the defense reacts like a game-time situation? Again, thanks for the great reporting and insightful podcasts on YouTube!!!
Thanks David, and love your Japan story. Yes, it’s a fabulous place! Haven’t inquired specifically about this year, but, yes, it’s traditional for the coaches from both sides of the ball to get together and discuss what they want to be working on on a particular day.
From Shaun S.:
Has Kenneth Grant been matching or exceeding expectations so far? Also, from what you’ve seen at tc so far, do you think Jonah S. will be worth the draft capital (pick 48, 98, 135) traded to the Raiders, who also traded the 48 pick for 58 and 99 (netting 4 top 150 picks for 1).
From Dolfan72:
have 2 Is Kenneth Grant as nasty as advertised so far? Because it sounds like it. Also: Thoughts on the share in the RB backfield after the first week of camp? Seems like a strong, young group this year.
I’ll start with Kenneth Grant, and I’m not sure where you’re getting the “nasty” stuff because his camp so far has been pretty uneventful. It’s still very early in the process, but I don’t see any justification for over-the-top expectations yet just like I don’t see overdue cause for concern. I think Jonah S. has been the much more impressive of the two, even though I’m not ready to say anything about whether he was worth the move up. Let’s just say I see real reason for optimism based on what I’ve seen. As for the running backs, they’re all getting their reps in camp.
From AustinC:
In your opinion, how does the back end of the WR room play out if they carry 6? I understand it’s way too early and your opinion will possibly change later in camp. Thanks!
Hey Austin, yes, my opinions on the make-up of the 53 will change, which is why my version 2.0 roster projection that appeared on the site Thursday won’t be the last. As it stands right now, I have Hill, Waddle, Malik Washington and NWI as borderline locks for the top four, though with NWI it’s more contract-related than performance-based. If the Dolphins do keep six — I don’t think that’s a lock at all — I’d say right now the two who would get my vote would be Dee Eskridge and rookie free agent Theo Wease Jr., though Tahj Washington also has looked good.
From Jayco:
In the umpteenth year of the rebuild, will injuries be a consideration when deciding the fate of the coach/GM?
Hey Jayco, everything will be considered before the Dolphins make any kind of move with coach or GM, and injuries absolutely will be a factor if they are what derails the 2025 season.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain, what do you see in Storm Duck and Ethan Bonner? Do you think they could become starter-caliber material?
Hey Jorge, I have liked what I have seen from Storm Duck all camp and I’d be surprised if he’s not one of the opening-day starters at cornerback, to be quite frank. As for Bonner, I’d say he’s 50-50 to make the 53-man roster, but even if he does, I’m not sure I see him being able to become a starter anytime soon.
From Jiggity Jay:
Any chance we add a veteran safety at some point before the season?
There’s a chance the Dolphins could add a veteran at many different positions, such as safety, cornerback, tight end, wide receiver, defensive line. I think the Dolphins are going to want to see what they have in Ifeatu Melifonwu, though, before they make a move at safety and that can’t happen until he starts practicing.
From John O’Connell:
Alain, is the culture change is real and to be believed? If Cam Smith isn't a top 6 corner on this team, doesn't he have to be cut or traded? Especially since maturity issues has been implied as part of the holdup?
Hey John, I’m on record as saying the whole “culture change” thing always is a bit overblown, though it’s clear the Dolphins needed to be more responsible in 2025. Is the change real and to be believed? Too early to tell. As for Cam Smith, yes, I do think the Dolphins have to move on if he’s not a top 6 cornerback, but they also will give him every possible chance to succeed. It might be that they end up trading him to a team that doesn’t have to worry about his contract other than the remaining base salary the next two years and thinks it can extract his full potential.
From Grier and Ross have got to go:
If Ethan Bonner and Cam Smith can’t be a starter with this situation, they will never make it, they should be cut. Also with Tanner Conner. Guess it’s a statement, not a question.
Would be very surprised if any of those three became full-time starters anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean they all should be cut.
From Jack Ryan:
If the season started right now (Davis & Kader out), who would be the starting defensive backfield?
Hey Jack, my best guess is at this time the starting secondary would have Storm Duck and Kendall Sheffield at cornerback, with Minkah Fitpatrick and Ifeatu Melifonwu at safety and Mike Hilton at nickel.
From Juan Camacho:
Hey Alain, thanks for your great work. Should we be worried about the lack of INTs in camp? Not only because the obvious (no CBs making plays) but also could mean Tua isn't going to be challenged enough to develop his game. Thanks!
Hey Juan, no, I don’t see this as an issue at all. Tua has been running the offense pretty smoothly in camp. And I don’t think it’s so much about developing his game as it is about fine-tuning for the start of the regular season.
From Harry:
Is there ANY chance the answers at CB are on the team now??? Hidden gems showcased in preseason or we are screwed currently?
Hey Harry, I’m going to keep repeating it: Storm Duck has a chance to be good and I’d be shocked if he weren’t in the starting lineup against the Colts on Sept. 7. On the other side, I think Kendall Sheffield can be serviceable if the Dolphins don’t add a bigger name, whether it be Gilmore, Samuel or Douglas.
From Bubba:
Could you make a starting lineup with players the Dolphins got (late round pick to UDFA or waiver claim players) that played well with us but didn’t get the recognition they deserve? Or unsung heroes to Phins nationals. Example: Davone Bess, Van Ginkel, Paul Soliai, Gadsden, etc.
Hey Bubba, I’ll give it a shot off the top of my head … QB is tough, but we can go Matt Moore. RB could be Bernie Parmalee and Jay Ajayi (is fifth round late in your mind?), WR would be Bess, Gadsden and Mark Clayton, TE would be Charles Clay. On the O-line, I have Jim Langer, Bob Kuechenberg, Mark Dixon and that’s all I can think of right now. My D-line has Zach Sieler, Vern Den Herder, Adewale Ogunleye and Manny Fernandez. At LB, I go Cam Wake, Zach Thomas and Bryan Cox. And the secondary would be J.B. Brown, Reshad Jones, Kader Kohou and Glenn Blackwood.
From El Ax:
Hey Alain… Are the Dolphins the only team with that kind of injuries in the first week of practice? Every year is the same situation. Tks!
I’ll be honest, I haven’t really looked around the league to examine every team’s injury list, but what is striking about the Dolphins is so many injuries at one position (the secondary).
From SciGuy17:
I don't see Grayson Murphy lasting to be put on practice squad. Doesn't a promising young edge deserve a roster spot when they've kept around guys like Tindall, Cam Smith, Conner, Meyer?
Yeah, there’s definitely something there with Grayson Murphy and I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if he made the 53-man roster. But how many edge defenders are the Dolphins going to keep? You already have Phillips, Chubb and Chop who are locks, and that leaves room for maybe two others and a lot of candidates like Quinton Bell, Cameron Goode, Murphy, Mo Kamara. So something will have to give.