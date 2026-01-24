Dolphins Promote Ex-Texans OC Bobby Slowik to Offensive Coordinator

In an effort to jump-start their offense, the Dolphins are reportedly turning to a name from within.

Miami is promoting passing-game coordinator Bobby Slowik to serve as its next offensive coordinator, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Slowik, 38, served as the Dolphins’ passing-game coordinator in 2025 after two years as the Texans’ offensive coordinator. It was with Houston that Slowik made his name, helping quarterback C.J. Stroud enjoy a Pro Bowl rookie season in 2023.

The Texans regressed in both scoring and yardage in 2024, firing Slowik after their second straight divisional-round exit.

Miami, on the other hand, canned coach Mike McDaniel on Jan. 8. The Dolphins thrived on offense in McDaniel’s first two seasons before nosediving in the last two, finishing 25th in scoring and 26th in yardage in ‘25. Miami hired Packers defensive coordinator and former Boston College boss Jeff Hafley to replace McDaniel on Jan. 19.

