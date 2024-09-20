Dolphins Friday mailbag: Tua, Skylar, McDaniel, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Seattle game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):
McDaniel has been beloved by Dolphins fans . However, some consistent problems persist. Such as in game clock management & struggling against higher quality opponents. His insistence that the O-line is fine has me wondering. Is it time for Dolphins fans to be more critical of him?
Hey Dana, I can’t speak for the fans, but I would hope he’s got a bit of leeway considering the Dolphins made the playoffs his two seasons and last year had a very good 11-6 record. Is he perfect? No, but no coach is. Now, I’m not saying he’s not above criticism, but we’re two games into a new season, so I’d suggest maybe a little patience. I think he’s earned that.
From Dave (@DaGreco49):
Alain, how do four Dolphins players end up with shoulder injuries?
Hey Dave, that’s pure coincidence.
A BIG TEST FOR MIKE McDANIEL
From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):
Hi Alain, how much will these next 4 games tell us about Mike McDaniel the coach? With a resume showing a poor record against playoff teams and now without his star QB, do you think this could be a defining period for him?
Hey OGJ, I get where you’re coming from, but I think this is a part of the schedule where he’s got way more to gain than to lose because if the Dolphins flop, I think it might be more on GM Chris Grier and bad roster construction. Having said that, the team needs to be competitive regardless.
From Roger Dodger (@RogerDolfan):
Asking Tua not to dive head-first for a couple extra yards for first down when his team is down 21 points late in the third quarter is like asking alcoholic to stop drinking. It's not possible. With his concussion history, should he be allowed to make his own decision to play again?
Hey Roger, why should Tua not be allowed to make the decision about his career and his life? The idea is that doctors provide him all the information necessary to make a sound decision, but ultimately this should be the player’s choice.
From Mason (@Orli88704562):
Alain, since Robert Jones and Cotton has not performed well at left guard, do you see a scenario where the rookie left tackle Patrick Paul gets an opportunity to play next to Armstead? Especially with the possibility that the Dolphins might run the ball more.
Hey Mason, I absolutely do not. I’ve said from the start that I don’t think the Dolphins want Paul playing meaningful offensive snaps this season if they can help it. And Paul is a tackle only, pretty much.
WHY DID BROOKS AND LONG PLAY THE WHOLE GAME?
From Dinney Wilkinson (@DinneyW):
I watched Anthony Weaver saying Brooks and Long didn't want to come out of the game so didn't. Bradley Chubb suffered his injury not coming out of a game that was lost. Is it fair to expect the team to learn? Is it fair to expect more leadership from Weaver in that situation?
Hey Dinney, yeah, I didn’t love that answer by Weaver and the first thought that went into my mind was, “Uh, you’re the coach, you make that decision.” The Dolphins absolutely should have learned from what happened with Chubb last year.
From Geoffrey (@Geoffre1641181):
Hi Alain, where do you see the Dolphins having most success in the running game vs Seattle, outside or between the tackles? P.S.: I’m over from the UK and going to the game, disappointed not to see Tua!
Hey Geoffrey, it’s an awfully small sample size, but seems the way to go at the Seattle defense in the running game is outside. Denver had modest success running the ball against the Seahawks in the opener, but New England had good success with 185 yards (though the Patriots didn’t do much in the passing game). This obviously would play into the Dolphins’ strength with their run game.
From Brian Lewis (@BBlewis20):
As someone who watched training camp, what did you see out of Skylar that would give the Dolphins (and us fans) confidence he can succeed this week vs. Seattle and beyond?
Hey Brian, what would give me confidence is that training camp is not the same thing as the regular season, that Skylar barely got reps with guys like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Training camp itself was rough for both Thompson and Mike White, but again this is a different ballgame (pun intended).
FINDING ANSWERS ON OFFENSE
From Crash Jensen (@Sngly):
What did the Jags and Buffalo do defensively that made life so hard on Miami’s offense? Is Seattle’s defense capable of doing the same?
Hey Crash, they did what most teams who have succees have done, which is take away the deep pass by having two safeties deep, dropping the linebackers to guard against crossing routes and then get after the quarterback. The area that would be most concerning for the Dolphins offense in this matchup probably would be the Seattle pass rush.
From dolfanjeff (@dolfanjeff77):
Did anyone ask McDaniel why Tua was even in the game at that point? I feel McDaniel escaped a lot of scrutiny because of Tua’s injury.
Hey Jeff, the Dolphins were down 21 points and in the red zone. Did you already forget they came back from 21 down in the fourth quarter at Baltimore in 2022? Nobody asked McDaniel that question because it’s not a valid question. It would have been a valid question had Tua NOT been in the game.
From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):
Hey, Alain. My question this week is about two hypotheticals: 1. Last week, Tua remained the same weight he was last season or 2. Last week, Tua wore a Guardian cap. In each of these scenarios, do you think Tua’s collision with Damar Hamlin still results in a concussion? Thanks!
Hey Chris, not crazy about doing hypotheticals because in this instance, I’m merely spitballing. But since you asked, no, I don’t think the added weight would have made a difference. As for the Guardian cap, I’ll go as far as to say maybe.