Why Mike McDaniel Has Confidence in Skylar Thompson
While new Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley has a Pro Bowl on his resume, he was brought in to back up Skylar Thompson while he starts in place of Tua Tagovailoa.
Head coach Mike McDaniel doubled down on Monday on his previous comment that Thompson would lead the offense. Tagovailoa is sidelined because of his latest concussion. McDaniel also explained why he's confident the 2022 seventh-round pick can move the offense despite very pedestrian statistics in his four previous career starts.
“This was not a move in any way, shape or form that has to do with Skylar,” McDaniel said. "Our team going all the way back to his first rep in rookie minicamp as a rookie to down the stretch of the 2022 season to what he was able to do to win the No. 2 job, this is not in any direct reflection to Skylar as Tua's backup."
McDaniel said he wanted to bring in a veteran who used to be a starter in the league to serve as Thompson's backup.
"This is more for the depth. I do think that it helps the dynamics of the room to give another guy with starting history to this team and gives another added addition of a guy that's a signal-caller that a team can get behind," McDaniel said. "I was happy adding — what we were able to do in the quarterback room — in adding [Tim] Boyle, but I think this is more directly to back up Skylar and then you always let competition play out when it's out on the field, but this was a depth move, for sure."
SKYLAR THOMPSON'S ROLLER-COASTER RIDE
Thompson made three starts, two in the regular season and one in the playoff game at Buffalo, during the 2022 season, when Tagovailoa was dealing with concussion issues and his backup Teddy Bridgewater was also injured.
After spending the 2023 season as the No. 3 quarterback behind Tagovailoa and Mike White and not playing a down, Thompson beat out White for the backup job this summer.
McDaniel said Thompson earned the trust of the coaching staff and his teammates.
"With an extra year in this belt, I thought that it was in a in a tight race, that he really separated himself," McDaniel said. "I think his game had developed since he's had a starting opportunity in the National Football League. I think all of his teammates can feel his command and his growth. And I think he put together some winning football as a rookie, and rookies have a hard enough time digesting anything, let alone being a quarterback in this offense."