Dolphins Make Practice Squad Move

The Miami Dolphins signed DT Neil Farrell to the practice squad after he worked out for the team Wednesday.

Scott Salomon

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Neil Farrell (92) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins made a move on the practice Thursday morning, signing defensive tackle Neil Farrell to the practice squad. He filled the opening created when quarterback Tim Boyle was signed to the active roster Saturday.

Farrell is a two-year veteran who has appeared in 12 career games with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas CIty Chiefs. He has a Super Bowl ring from playing with the Chiefs last season.

Farrell recorded 13 tackles, one pass defensed and two tackles for loss over the course of his 12 games played.

He was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in 2022 by the Raiders.

Farrell worked out for the Dolphins on Wednesday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Joining Farrell for the workout was fellow defensive lineman Tyler Manoa, who was waived this summer by the Arizona Cardinals.

MIAMI DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD

The complete Dolphins practice squad after the addition of Farrell:

S Jordan Colbert

RB Deneric Prince

CB Isaiah Johnson

CB Nick Needham

LB Dequan Jackson

LB William Bradley-King

LB Derrick McClendon

T Anderson Hardy

OL Chasen Hines

T Jackson Carman

T Bayron Matos

WR Dee Eskridge

WR Erik Ezukanma

TE Hayden Rucci

DT Jonathan Harris

DT Neil Farrell

Teams are allowed to activate up to two players per game from the practice squad to the active roster prior to each game. A player may only be activated up to three times from the practice squad.

Wide receiver Robbie Chosen was the only player activated for the first two games against Jacksonville and Buffalo. He was released off the practice squad last week. For the game Week 3 against Seattle, the Dolphins elevated Ezukanma and Eskridge.

Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

