Dolphins Make Practice Squad Move
The Miami Dolphins made a move on the practice Thursday morning, signing defensive tackle Neil Farrell to the practice squad. He filled the opening created when quarterback Tim Boyle was signed to the active roster Saturday.
Farrell is a two-year veteran who has appeared in 12 career games with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas CIty Chiefs. He has a Super Bowl ring from playing with the Chiefs last season.
Farrell recorded 13 tackles, one pass defensed and two tackles for loss over the course of his 12 games played.
He was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in 2022 by the Raiders.
Farrell worked out for the Dolphins on Wednesday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Joining Farrell for the workout was fellow defensive lineman Tyler Manoa, who was waived this summer by the Arizona Cardinals.
MIAMI DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD
The complete Dolphins practice squad after the addition of Farrell:
S Jordan Colbert
RB Deneric Prince
CB Isaiah Johnson
CB Nick Needham
LB Dequan Jackson
LB William Bradley-King
LB Derrick McClendon
T Anderson Hardy
OL Chasen Hines
T Jackson Carman
T Bayron Matos
WR Dee Eskridge
WR Erik Ezukanma
TE Hayden Rucci
DT Jonathan Harris
DT Neil Farrell
Teams are allowed to activate up to two players per game from the practice squad to the active roster prior to each game. A player may only be activated up to three times from the practice squad.
Wide receiver Robbie Chosen was the only player activated for the first two games against Jacksonville and Buffalo. He was released off the practice squad last week. For the game Week 3 against Seattle, the Dolphins elevated Ezukanma and Eskridge.