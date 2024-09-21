Dolphins Make Another QB Move, Bring Up Wide Receivers

All Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins placed wide receiver Grant DuBose on injured reserve

Houston Texans quarterback Tim Boyle (16) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium.
The Miami Dolphins are back to having three quarterbacks on their active roster.

Four days after signing Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, the Dolphins made another move, signing Tim Boyle off their own practice squad.

To create room on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins placed wide receiver Grant DuBose on injured reserve, the result of a shoulder injury that popped up this week.

Additionally, the Dolphins elevated not one but two wide receivers off their practice squad for the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the two elevations being Erik Ezukanma and Dee Eskridge.

The two wide receivers being elevated looks like a pretty strong indication that rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington will be inactive for a third consecutive week because of a quadriceps injury he sustained in practice.

Ezukanma and Eskridge, who played the past three seasons with the Seahawks, will join Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios on the game-day roster at wide receiver.

THE QUARTERBACK SHUFFLE

The move with Boyle certainly is interesting in light of the Dolphins not signing him in the first place when they put Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve Tuesday because of his concussion.

The addition of Boyle could be a sign that Huntley maybe isn't quite up to snuff yet with the playbook and the Dolphins would want Boyle to get in the game should something happen to Skylar Thompson against the Seahawks.

It also could be that the Dolphins caught wind of another team maybe wanting to sign Boyle and wanted to keep him.

Or perhaps the injury to Tagovailoa against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 convinced head coach Mike McDaniel it was more prudent to have three quarterbacks on the active roster so that they wouldn't have to use an elevation to have an emergency third quarterback on game day.

Boyle was signed to the practice squad after the cuts to 53 when the Dolphins released veteran Mike White.

