Dolphins Roster Moves Tracker: WR Corps Taking Shape
Keeping tabs on all the roster moves the Miami Dolphins are making on this Tuesday, August 26 as they get down to the NFL-mandate limit of 53 players by 4 p.m. ET.
WR Room Almost Finalized
Two of the three latest moves involved two wide receivers being waived, according to multiple reports, those two being 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma and rookie free agent Theo Wease Jr.
The moves leave seven wide receivers on the active roster, with the expectation the team will keep five or six. The four locks or near-locks would appear to be Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, with the other three candidates being Dee Eskridge, Tahj Washington and rookie free agent Andrew Armstrong.
We'd put Eskridge at the top of the pecking order among the final three, though he did have some drops late in camp and the preseason.
Ezukanma came on strong late in camp, but it wasn't enough to secure him a roster spot. It's the second consecutive year he has failed to make the initial 53-man roster, though he was elevated from the practice squad to take part in two games last year.
Since being drafted, he has appeared in five regular season games, clearly a disappointment for the Dolphins considering they only had four picks in that 2022 draft.
Wease is a talented receiver with great size and pass-catching ability, but his lack of speed made him a long shot all along.
Also reported to be released is safety Patrick McMorris, a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft whose rookie season was delayed by a camp injury.
McLendon Comes Up Short
Among the young edge defenders who impressed during training camp, you could have put Derrick McLendon at or near the top of the list. But it wasn't enough to earn him a roster spot.
McLendon will be waived, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
As was the case with Quinton Bell, McLendon was hurt by the arrival of veteran Matthew Judon and his lack of special teams experience probably didn't help his cause, either.
But McLendon clearly has pass-rushing ability, which is why it would make sense to see the Dolphins re-sign him to the practice squad if he clears waivers, which will be revealed by Wednesday at noon.
McLendon, the former Florida State and University of Colorado player who spent last season on the Dolphins practice squad, tied with Grayson Murphy for the team lead in sacks this preseason with two.
Along with the McLendon news, the Dolphins also will be released interior defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.
Dickerson, like McLendon, has a solid training camp but his spot on the roster became tenuous once the Dolphins spent three draft picks on interior defensive linemen this year — Kenneth Grant, Jordan Philllips and Zeek Biggers.
Saying Bye to Bell
The first reported cut of the day can be classified as a bit of a surprise because it involved linebacker Quinton Bell being waived, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This comes after Bell played all 17 games in 2024 and made three starts on defense while playing 84 percent of the snaps on special teams.
While he's never been a dynamic player, Bell is a solid two-way defender, and that combined with his special teams work figured to make him a good bet to make the initial 53-man roster.
Of course, Bell wasn't helped by the signing last week of veteran edge defender Matthew Judon, who brings double-digit-sack potential to what has the makings of an elite group if Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips can stay healthy and Chop Robinson builds on his strong rookie season of 2024.
Along with the aforementioned quartet, others in the mix at edge defender/outside linebacker for the Dolphins include fellow special teams standout Cameron Goode, along with promising young pass rushers Derrick McLendon and Grayson Murphy.
Bell originally joined the Dolphins in October 2023 when they signed him to the practice squad. He was a star at training camp in the early going last summer, though never was able to deliver that kind of impact in the regular season.
Dolphins Add Douglas
After what’s been a drawn-out process, the Miami Dolphins are finally adding a veteran cornerback to whom they’ve been linked for a few months.
The team is signing former Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas to a one-year, $3 million deal. Miami has had an interest in Douglas since it dealt Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers.
Douglas made 15 starts for the Bills last season, recording 43 total tackles, five passes defended, and one forced fumble. He’s definitely one of the better options available, and he won’t turn 30 until Aug. 29.
Douglas will come in and immediately be a starting-caliber option on the outside. That’s obviously valuable at a position like cornerback. He’s also a primary zone cornerback, which is what the Dolphins like to run under defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
The Dolphins’ cornerback room wasn’t great coming into camp, and it’s been hit by injuries this summer. Kader Kohou and Artie Burns are out for the year with ACL injuries, while Ethan Bonner and Kendall Sheffield are also injured as Week 1 approaches.