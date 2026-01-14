The Contract Status of Every Dolphins Player Heading into 2026

Now that the Miami Dolphins have their new general manager, we break down every player on the team's season-ending roster with how and when they joined the team and their contract status (with a hat tip to overthecap.com).

Also included is each player's 2026 cap number.

The list includes players on injured reserve/PUP, but not those on the practice squad of those who signed 2026 future contracts..

QUARTERBACKS (4)

Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2028 after his contract extension, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $56.4 million

Zach Wilson — Signed as a UFA from the Denver Broncos in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Quinn Ewers — Seventh-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1 million

Cam Miller — Signed off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million

RUNNING BACKS (6)

De'Von Achane — Third-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.7 million

Jaylen Wright — Fourth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.3 million

Alexander Mattison — Signed as a UFA from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Ollie Gordon II — Sixth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million

Donovan Edwards — Signed off the Washington Commanders practice squad in 2025, signed through 2027, ERFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1 million

FB Alec Ingold — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $5.1 million

WIDE RECEIVERS (8)

Tyreek Hill — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $51.9 million

Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option,signed a three-year contract extension, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $11.7 million

Malik Washington — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine — Signed as a UFA from the Tennessee Titans in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $3.2 million

Dee Eskridge — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Tahj Washington — Seventh-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million

Cedric Wilson Jr. — Signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Theo Wease Jr. — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million

TIGHT ENDS (4)

Julian Hill — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Darren Waller — Acquired in a trade with the New York Giants in 2025, restructured his contract, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Jalin Conyers — Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1 million

Greg Dulcich — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad in 2026, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (14)

G/T Liam Eichenberg — Second-round pick in 2021, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $15.8 million

G James Daniels — Signed as a UFA from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $4.9 million

G/T Larry Borom — Signed as a UFA from the Chicago Bears in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

T Kion Smith — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

C Aaron Brewer — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $9.2 million

T Patrick Paul — Second-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.9 million

G Jonah Savaiinaea — Second-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $2.6 million

T Kendall Lamm — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

OL Andrew Meyer — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, , 2026 cap number: $1.1 million

OL Daniel Brunskill — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

OL Cole Strange — Signed off the Cleveland Browns practice squad in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

OL Obinna Eze — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026

OL Germain Ifedi — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

OL Yodny Cajuste — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6)

Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a three-year contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $11.3 million

Benito Jones — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Kenneth Grant — First-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028 with team fifth-year option, UFA in 2029 or 2030, 2026 cap number: $5 million

Jordan Phillips — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million

Zeek Biggers — Seventh-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1 million

Matthew Butler — Claimed off waivers from Las Vegas Raiders, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

LINEBACKERS (8)

Bradley Chubb — Acquired in a trade with Denver in 2022, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $31.2 million

Cameron Goode — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed through 2025, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Jordyn Brooks — Signed as a UFA (from Seattle) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $10 million

Tyrel Dodson — Claimed off waivers from Seattle, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $3.7 million

Chop Robinson — First-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027 (with team option for 2028), UFA in 2028 or 2029, 2026 cap number: $4.1 million

Willie Gay Jr. — Signed as a UFA from the New Orleans Saints in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Quinton Bell — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Caleb Johnson — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

K.J. Britt — Signed as a UFA from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Jackson Woodard — Signed off the Houston Texans practice squad in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million

DEFENSIVE BACKS (18)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick — Acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap numberd: $18.8 million

DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from N.Y. Jets in 2021, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, re-signed as an RFA in 2025, UFA in 2026

S Ifeatu Melifonwu — Signed as a UFA from the Detroit Lions in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

S Ashtyn Davis — Signed as a UFA from the New York Jets in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

CB Artie Burns — Signed as a UFA from the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

CB Ethan Bonner — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026

S Dante Trader Jr. — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million

CB Storm Duck — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million

CB Jason Marshall Jr. — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million

S Jordan Colbert — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million

CB Jack Jones — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

CB Rasul Douglas — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

CB JuJu Brents — Claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.9 million

CB A.J. Green III — Signed off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

CB Ethan Robinson — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million

CB Isaiah Johnson — Signed off the Dolphins practice squad, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million

CB Jason Maitre — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million

SPECIALISTS (4)

K Jason Sanders — Seventh-round pick in 2018, signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $4.6 million

P Jake Bailey — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

LS Joe Cardona — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

K Riley Patterson — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

DOLPHINS PLAYERS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS IN 2026

Offense (13)

QB Zach Wilson, RB Alexander Mattison, TE Darren Waller, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Dee Eskridge, OL Larry Borom, OL Liam Eichenberg, OL Kendall Lamm, OL Germain Ifedi, OL Yodny Cajuste, OL Cole Strange, OL Daniel Brunskill, TE Greg Dulcich

Defense/Specialists (16)

DL Benito Jones, LB K.J. Britt, LB Willie Gay Jr., LB Caleb Johnson, LB Quinton Bell, CB Kader Kohou, CB Rasul Douglas, CB Artie Burns, CB Jack Jones, CB A.J. Green, DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, S Ashtyn Davis, DB Elijah Campbell, P Jake Bailey, K Riley Patterson, LS Joe Cardona

