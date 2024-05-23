Dolphins Videos and the Big Picture
A lot of the headlines after the Miami Dolphins OTA open to the media Tuesday was about all the prominent players who weren't there, but the caution always way against reading too much into it.
And based on other video clips that have surfaced since then, it apparently was.
The Dolphins released, as they always do, a series of video clips through their social media accounts after they returned to practice Thursday and some of them showed players who were absent for the one OTA of the week that the media got to attend.
Leading the way in that regard was QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose attendance during the offseason program has become a popular topic as he looks for a contract extension. But the Dolphins video clips Thursday also showed running back Raheem Mostert and defensive tackle Zach Sieler at or getting ready for practice.
Along with Tua, Mostert and Sieler, others who were not seen by the media Tuesday were Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Shaq Barrett, Jonnu Smith, Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller.
Again, it needs to be emphasized that these are voluntary sessions throughout the offseason program, the one exception being the June minicamp.
And players often have legitimate reasons for missing an OTA or other offseason work. It's been well documented that Tua missed the OTA on Tuesday because he was taking part in Nick Saban's charity golf event in Alabama.
Then Hill indicated on X that his absence was related to his son's graduation.
It's also not unheard of for established veterans to work on their own away from their team's facility, like Ndamukong Suh did when he was with the Dolphins.
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey said in the premier episode of the Offseason Vlog that he wouldn't be working against anybody this spring and would do most of his offseason work in his home state of Tennessee.
Also understand that players work throughout the offseason even when they're not at the facility.
One example there is a new video on X showing Tua working on throwing and routes with Hill and Waddle along with his younger brother Taulia, who remains without an NFL team after going undrafted and having tryout at two different rookie minicamps.
