All Dolphins

Dolphins Videos and the Big Picture

The Miami Dolphins put out a clip of their most recent OTA and it revealed interesting information

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins OTA on May 21, 2024
Miami Dolphins OTA on May 21, 2024 / Alain Poupart - SI Fan Nation Dolphins
In this story:

A lot of the headlines after the Miami Dolphins OTA open to the media Tuesday was about all the prominent players who weren't there, but the caution always way against reading too much into it.

And based on other video clips that have surfaced since then, it apparently was.

The Dolphins released, as they always do, a series of video clips through their social media accounts after they returned to practice Thursday and some of them showed players who were absent for the one OTA of the week that the media got to attend.

Leading the way in that regard was QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose attendance during the offseason program has become a popular topic as he looks for a contract extension. But the Dolphins video clips Thursday also showed running back Raheem Mostert and defensive tackle Zach Sieler at or getting ready for practice.

Along with Tua, Mostert and Sieler, others who were not seen by the media Tuesday were Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Shaq Barrett, Jonnu Smith, Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller.

Again, it needs to be emphasized that these are voluntary sessions throughout the offseason program, the one exception being the June minicamp.

And players often have legitimate reasons for missing an OTA or other offseason work. It's been well documented that Tua missed the OTA on Tuesday because he was taking part in Nick Saban's charity golf event in Alabama.

Then Hill indicated on X that his absence was related to his son's graduation.

It's also not unheard of for established veterans to work on their own away from their team's facility, like Ndamukong Suh did when he was with the Dolphins.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey said in the premier episode of the Offseason Vlog that he wouldn't be working against anybody this spring and would do most of his offseason work in his home state of Tennessee.

Also understand that players work throughout the offseason even when they're not at the facility.

One example there is a new video on X showing Tua working on throwing and routes with Hill and Waddle along with his younger brother Taulia, who remains without an NFL team after going undrafted and having tryout at two different rookie minicamps.

RELATED STORIES

-- Dolphins OTAs Talking Points

-- Open Dolphins OTA Observations

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of AllDolphins.com and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.