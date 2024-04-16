Ramsey Suggests This Is Hist First Healthy Offseason in Three Years

Jalen Ramsey is a private professional athlete, but the Miami Dolphins cornerback seemingly plans to give fans a behind-the-scenes view of his world.

In his YouTube vlog premiere, which was posted on the first day of the Dolphins’ offseason program Monday, Ramsey provided fans a look inside his offseason training as he prepares for his ninth NFL season.

“It’s a big thing being self-made. I do a lot of things by myself,” said Ramsey, who was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl despite missing half the season because of a knee injury he suffered the first week of training camp in 2023. “I get it in by myself, but I definitely got a team in the background helping me with everything I’ve got going on.”

According to Ramsey, the offseason is the time he uses to work on himself, and his technique, and he seemingly doesn't intend to stray from that.

“You’re not going to see me going against anybody. I’m not competing against anybody on the field,” Ramsey said. “You’ll see me working on my strength, my speed, my agility, my drill work, trying to perfect my craft. I like to put on a performance no matter what I’m doing.”

Offseason programs are voluntary, but most players have workout bonuses tied to their participation. Ramsey does not.

The Dolphins created almost $20 million of cap space by converting $13.9 million of salary and an $11 million roster bonus into a signing bonus this offseason.

Ramsey claims this will be his first offseason in three years he’s completely healthy and won’t be rehabbing an injury.

Last offseason, after being acquired by the Dolphins in a trade that sent the Los Angeles Rams a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, Ramsey watched the offseason program but did not participate until training camp.

At this point, it’s unclear what his plan is. But according to the vlog, he’ll do the bulk of his offseason work by himself, in his garage gym, and working out in Tennessee, which is his hometown.

“Ya’ll are going to get to see what I envision an offseason looking like for me to be in tip-top performance for where I want to be,” said Ramsey, who contributed 22 tackles, five passes defensed and three interceptions during his 2023 campaign. “I’m super excited for that. It’s going to be my first offseason like that since the year before the Super Bowl in L.A. That was one of the best years of my career.”