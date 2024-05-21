Open Dolphins OTA Observations
The media got their first look at a full Miami Dolphins practice this offseason Tuesday, though the biggest story might have been the large number of high-profile veterans who were absent.
This is said fully understanding that this OTA, like all of the offseason program except for the June minicamp, is voluntary and players will miss sessions for all sorts of reasons.
That said, the list of players we didn't see at this OTA at the Baptist Health Training Complex inlcuded QB Tua Tagovailoa (was participated in Nick Saban's charity golf event), RB Raheem Mostert, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, WR Odell Beckham Jr., T Terron Armstead, DT Zach Sieler, CB Jalen Ramsey, CB Kendall Fuller, LB Shaq Barrett and TE Jonnu Smith.
As expected, Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Cameron Goode did not participate as they continue to recover and rehab from their 2023 season-ending injuries. Other players who were spotted but didn't work included CB Cam Smith, new OL Aaron Brewer and the team's top pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Chop Robinson.
Robinson, like Goode, was wearing a compression sleeve over his left leg.
OTA PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
-- Cornerback Kader Kohou was wearing the orange jersey, logically for his performance during the first OTA on Monday (which was closed to the media).
-- Maybe the most impressive performer on the day was new tight end Jody Fortson, who had three catches, including a nice high grab over the middle.
-- Erik Ezukanma, back after missing most of the 2023 season with a neck injury, also was productive, catching three passes as well.
-- Veteran linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. picked off a short Mike White pass over the middle when he tipped the ball into the air back to himself.
-- Tight end Julian Hill made a nice catch over the middle on a really nice tight-windown throw by rookie free agent Gavin Hardison, but what really stood out here was how much bigger Hill looks than last year.
-- Hardison was a little spotty with his accuracy, but he did at times show off the big arm for which he's known.
-- The longest completion came when Skylar Thompson hit running back De'Von Achane down the left sideline on what appeared to be a busted coverage.
-- Hardison also had a long touchdown pass to Fortson after he got behind Nik Needham in the secondary, though this was a play that took a long time and maybe would have ended earlier in a game situation.
-- Rookie running back Jaylen Wright didn't have a particularly noticeable day ... unfortunately, what stood for him was the heat getting to him (if you catch our drift because we want to spare you details). Safety Jevon Holland walked over to Wright to hand him a water bottle after the rookie got sick. Wright, incidentally, wore a helmet cam during practice.
-- None of the three quarterbacks on hand particularly stood out.
-- Rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington was active early in the practice and had a couple of receptions.