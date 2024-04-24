Should Dolphins Start Signing Their Young Stars?

The Miami Dolphins might want to follow the example of the Detroit Lions when it comes to Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland took to social media to express his joy at the massive contract extension college teammate Penei Sewell signed Wednesday.

Holland undoubtedly will be looking for his own contract extension sooner rather than later, and he's not alone among the Dolphins' 2021 draft class.

And it just could be that the Dolphins would be wise to follow the example set by the Detroit Lions on this day, not only with Sewell but also wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles and their contract extension for 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith.

DOLPHINS NEED TO KEEP THEIR YOUNG STARS

Holland is among a group of young Dolphins players with looming contract situations, along with QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Jaylen Waddle and OLB Jaelan Phillips.

Tagovailoa is under contract for 2024 with the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, but all signs have pointed toward the Dolphins signing him to an extension at some point this year.

Holland, Waddle and Phillips all are under contract for 2024, and GM Chris Grier already has said the team will exercise the fifth-year option for 2025 for both Waddle and Phillips — and the move will become official sometime before the deadline May 2.

Holland is in a different category because he's heading into a legitimate contract year, currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next spring.

Waddle, Phillips and Waddle undeniably make up part of the core of young talent on the Dolphins roster as three successful draft picks, in contrast to the high-priced talent acquired via trades or free agency like Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, Terron Armstead and Bradley Chubb.

The three 2021 draft picks exemplify the idea of draft-and-develop, a formula that more often produces consistent success than massive spending.

But Waddle, Phillips and Holland are going to need to paid — and paid handsomely — at one time or another and the price of keeping them is only going to get higher if they keep elevating their game.

And the Dolphins then would run the risk of potentially getting priced out, as happened with Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt this offseason. Those were two other homegrown talents the Dolphins couldn't or wouldn't keep because their price tag got too high.

The Dolphins maybe need to take a preemptive approach when it comes to Holland, Waddle and Phillips, particularly if they've identified them as keepers.