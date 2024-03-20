Dolphins Take Look at Longhorns

The University of Texas enjoyed a memorable 2023 season, earning a spot in the College Football Playoffs, so it only figures that they'd have a lot of high-end prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.

It also figured that NFL teams would want to get a close look at some of the players during the Texas Pro Day, and that's just what the Miami Dolphins did Wednesday when Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier and Frank Smith made a stop in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns have six prospects with a chance to get selected within the first two rounds — defensive linemen Byron Murphy II and T'Vondre Sweat; wide receivers Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy; tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders; and running back Jonathon Brooks.

The Dolphins aren't likely to select Sanders are adding Jonnu Smith and Jody Forston at the tight end this offseason, and Brooks also figures to be out of the conversation after the Dolphins selected De'Von Achane in the third round last year, though nobody ever really should be eliminated.

But the other four certainly would fit a need.

COULD THE DOLPHINS BE TEMPTED BY EVEN MORE SPEED?

The Dolphins have the fastest offense in the NFL and it's possible that would have been the case even had they not added the explosive Achane last year.

But if McDaniel decided there's no such thing as having too much speed, then Worthy definitely would be someone he might want to bring aboard.

Worthy, of course, set a combine record earlier this month when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds. There really was no need for him to run the 40 again during the Texas Pro Day.

Mitchell is not exactly slow himself, having run a 4.34 at the combine.

But the two Dolphins also have a need for a front-line interior defensive lineman because of the departure of Christian Wilkins. The team has signed a half-dozen D-linemen this offseason, but they all would be classified more as complementary players.

This is where either Murphy or Sweat could come in.

Murphy, in fact, has been linked to the Dolphins in several national mock drafts as a defensive tackle in the mold of Ed Oliver of the Buffalo Bills. He projects as a first-round pick.

Sweat is a giant space eater with some mobility who could be available when the Dolphins make their second-round pick.

The Longhorns have other intriguing prospects beyond those four, evidenced by the fact they had 11 representatives at the combine.

The others were OT Christian Jones, CB Ryan Watts, RB Kellan Robinson, LB Jaylan Ford and WR Jordan Whittington.