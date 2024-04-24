Good News for Former Dolphins RB Reggie Bush

Long before he joined the Miami Dolphins, Reggie Bush was an absolute star at USC, so good that he won the Heisman Trophy in his final college season.

Bush now will be reunited with that Heisman Trophy after it was taken away in 2010 in the aftermath of sanctions levied against USC including Bush receiving improper benefits, according to ESPN.

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said in a statement to ESPN. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

The decision to give Bush his Heisman back was part of the "enormous changes in the college football landscape."

BUSH WAS SUCCESS WITH THE DOLPHINS

Bush spent only two seasons with the Dolphins (2011-12), but he was very productive during those two seasons.

After being acquired from the New Orleans Saints for safety Jonathon Amaya along with a swap of sixth-round picks in one of the best trades in Dolphins history, Bush produced 2,660 yards of offense in those two seasons, an average of 1,330.

Bush rushed for 1,086 yards in his first season in 2011, reaching the milestone by rushing for 100 yards or more in each of his last four games.

Included in that run was a 203-yard performance at Buffalo in Week 14 on Dec. 18, 2011. Bush is one of five running backs to rush for 200 yards in a game for the Dolphins, along with Ricky Williams, Jay Ajayi, De'Von Achane and Lamar Smith, who accomplished his feat in the 2000 playoff victory against the Indianapolis Colts.