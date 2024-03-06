The start of the new league year is just one of the important dates in March

The scouting combine officially wraps up Monday, and the page soon will turn to all sorts of free agency-related business that helps make March the most significant month of. the offseason around the NFL.

We break down the key dates for March and what they entail for the Miami Dolphins.

March 5 — Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

For the Dolphins: This is when we found out officially that the Dolphins declined to use the franchise or transition tag on any player, most notably defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who now becomes set to become an unrestricted free agent March 13. While the Dolphins had 25 other impending unrestricted free agents, Wilkins always was the only one where using the tag even felt like a remote possibility.

March 7 — Indiana Pro Day

March 8 — Illinois, Monmouth, SE Missouri State Pro Days

March 11 — Oregon State, Western Michigan Pro Days

March 11-13 — During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 11 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

-- During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor (“Unrepresented Player”) is permitted to communicate directly with a new club’s front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club’s coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. The club is responsible for confirming the player’s status as an Unrepresented Player.

-- No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

For the Dolphins: The March 11 date is significant because prior to that time, the Dolphins technically will have exclusive negotiating rights to their own free agents prior to that date. As a reminder, the pending Dolphins UFAs are RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Braxton Berrios, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Chase Claypool, WR River Cracraft, WR Robbie Chosen, TE Tyler Kroft, T Kendall Lamm, G Robert Hunt, C Connor Williams, G Isaiah Wynn, C Jonotthan Harrison, DT Christian Wilkins, DT Raekwon Davis, DT Da'Shawn Hand, EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel, EDGE Melvin Ingram, EDGE Justin Houston, EDGE Bruce Irvin, LB Calvin Munson, CB Justin Bethel, CB Eli Apple, CB Nik Needham, S Brandon Jones, S DeShon Elliott and P Jake Bailey.

March 12 — Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina Pro Days

March 13 — Arizona State, Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan State Pro Days

March 13 — The 2024 League Year and Free Agency signing period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

-- Trading period for 2024 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2023 contracts.

-- The first day of the 2024 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

For the Dolphins: This is the biggie when transactions will become official, including trades that have been agreed upon between teams. Those Dolphins UFAs not re-signed by that time basically come off the roster because Miami no longer holds any negotiating advantage over any other team. This also is the day that teams have to be cap compliant, at or below the $255.4 million limit for 2024 based on their top 51 cap numbers on the roster at the time. It's also the date that teams like the Dolphins have to decide whether to tender their restricted free agents, in this case guard Robert Jones and defensive back Elijah Campbell. Given the tender amounts, the expectation is the Dolphins will tender neither player while also quite possibly bringing one or both back in 2024. Also, on this day, the release of cornerback Xavien Howard (with a post-June 1 designation for cap purposes) will become official.

March 14 — Arizona, Clemson, Colorado, Minnesota Pro Days

March 15 — Pen State, UCLA, Wisconsin Pro Days

March 18 — Colorado State, Fresno State, Georgia State, Iowa, Miami, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Troy Pro Days

March 19 — Toledo, Wyoming Pro Days

March 20 — Alabama, Connecticut, Liberty, Ohio State, Texas, USC Pro Days

March 21 — California, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Holy Cross, New Hampshire, Notre Dame, Rice, Stanford, Utah, Virginia State Pro Days

March 22 — Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri Pro Days

March 24-27 — Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Florida

March 25 — Louisiana, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Miss, Temple, Western Kentucky

March 26 — Boise State, Louisville, Mississippi State, N.C. State, North Dakota State, Tulane, UTEP Pro Days

March 27-30 — Big 12 Pro Days

March 27 — LSU, Mississippi, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Washington State Pro Days

March 28 — Charlotte, Duke, Howard, Marshall, North Carolina, Rutgers, Washington Pro Days

March 29 — Maryland Pro Day

Note: Pro Day schedule, per NFL.com