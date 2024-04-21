Chubb Achieves Major College Honor

Bradley Chubb was back at his alma mater this past weekend for a very special occasion, as he was inducted into the North Carolina State Athletic Hall of Fame.

Chubb was among seven former N.C. State athletes honored Saturday, along with longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, who officially was inducted one year after he was selected for the recognition.

Congratulations to our 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees for leaving their mark in the history of NC State Athletics 🐺#StrengthInThePack pic.twitter.com/hH2LXlTzu0 — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 21, 2024

Before he was selected fifth overall in the 2018 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos and later was acquired in a trade by the Dolphins, Chubb starred at N.C. State, becoming the first player in school history to win two national awards — the 2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy for the nation's top defensive player and the Ted Hendricks Award for best defensive end. He was the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Chubb is coming off a very impressive first full season with the Dolphins, though it ended prematurely when he sustained a torn ACL in the next-to-last game of the regular season, the 56-19 loss at Baltimore. Chubb has been busy rehabilitating since the injury, earning praise (along with Jaelan Phillips) for the work he's put in to try to come back as quickly as possible.