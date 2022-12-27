Dolphins Week 17 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins have fallen out of most Top 10 rankings, but not all, after their fourth consecutive loss

Not all losses are the same, and so it was that the Miami Dolphins dropped more significantly after their loss against the Green Bay Packers than after they came up short against the Buffalo Bills.

After four consecutive losses, the Dolphins now find themselves outside the top 10 more often than not in our weekly survey of 10 national power rankings from national media outlets.

In our survey of rankings of those 10 national outlets —CBS Sports, NFL.com, The Athletic, The Sporting News, The Ringer, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Yahoo, and Pro Football Talk — the Dolphins averaged a ranking of 10.9 among the 32 NFL teams, down from their average of 8.5 after their loss against Buffalo when they actually averaged higher than the previous week.

Here's the breakdown of the Dolphins' 10 power rankings spots, along with the commentary associated with it:

Ranking: 10 Previous: 9

Analysis: They have to be concerned with the way Tua Tagovailoa is playing. The fourth quarter against the Packers was a disaster.