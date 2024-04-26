Setting the Stage for Round 2 of the Dolphins Draft

All the Miami Dolphins information you need to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft

Setting the stage for the second and third rounds of the 2024 NFL draft from a Miami Dolphins angle.

The Dolphins will pick 23rd in the second round (55th overall) after picking 21st in the first round. Miami is part of a three-team rotation between 21st and 23rd each round along with Philadelphia and Cleveland, who all finished 11-6 in 2023 before losing in the first round of the playoffs.

As a result, the Dolphins' original pick in each round goes 21, 23, 22, 21, 23, 22, 21.

2024 NFL Draft Facts & Figures

​WHAT: 89th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting

WHERE: Detroit, Michigan.

WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m. (Round 1); Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. (Rounds 2-3); Saturday, April 27, noon (Rounds 4-7)

The first round will conclude Thursday by approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. In 2023, the first round consumed 3 hours, 40 minutes. The second and third rounds will conclude Friday by approximately 11 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds took a combined 3 hours, 59 minutes in 2023. The draft will conclude by approximately 7 p.m. ET on Saturday with the final four rounds. Rounds 4 through 7 took 6 hours , 51 minutes in 2023.

ROUNDS: Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 25; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 26; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 27

There will be 257 selections, including 34 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 14 teams that either experienced a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year or received special selections under a 2020 amendment to the League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.

TIME LIMITS: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.

MiAMI DOLPHINS 2024 PICKS

Round 1 — 21st overall ... LB Chop Robinson, Penn State

Round 2 — 55th overall (23rd in round )

Round 3 — None

Round 4 — None

Round 5 — 158th overall (23rd in round)

Round 6 — 184th overall (8th in round), 198th overall (22nd in round)

Round 7 — 241st overall (21st in round)

DOLPHINS TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING 2024 DRAFT PICKS

-- Third-round pick (along with a 2023 first-round pick) forfeited as part of sanctions for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton

-- Fourth-round pick traded to Denver as part of the 2022 trade for OLB Bradley Chubb

-- Sixth-round pick acquired from the Chicago Bears in a 2023 trade for OL Dan Feeney

DOLPHINS SECOND-ROUND PICKS OF THE 2000s

2023 — CB Cam Smith, South Carolina (51st overall)

2022 — None

2021 — S Jevon Holland, Oregon (36); OL Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (42)

2020 — OL Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette (39); DT Raekwon Davis, Alabama (56)

2019 — None

2018 — TE Mike Gesicki, Penn State (42)

2017 — LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State (54)

2016 — CB Xavien Howard, Baylor (38)

2015 — DT Jordan Phillips, Oklahoma (52)

2014 — WR Jarvis Landry, LSU (63)

2013 — CB Jamar Taylor, Boise State (54)

2012 — T Jonathan Martin, Stanford (42)

2011 — RB Daniel Thomas, Kansas State (62)

2010 — LB Koa Misi, Utah (40)

2009 — QB Pat White, West Virginia (44); CB Sean Smith, Utah (61)

2008 — DE Phillip Merling, Clemson (32), QB Chad Henne, Michigan (57)

2007 — QB John Beck, BYU (40); C Samson Satele, Hawaii (60)

2006 — None

2005 — DE Matt Roth, Iowa (46)

2004 — None

2003 — LB Eddie Moore, Tennessee (49)

2002 — None

2001 — WR Chris Chambers, Wisconsin (52)

2000 — T Todd Wade, Mississippi (53)

TOP REMAINING DOLPHINS DRAFT NEEDS

1. Interior offensive lineman

2. Safety

3. Defensive tackle

4. Wide receiver

MOST LOGICAL SECOND-ROUND TARGETS

Offensive prospects: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon; WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky; TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas; OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon; WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas; WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

Defensive prospects: DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois; UCLA; DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa; LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M; DT Braden Fiske, Florida State; CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan; S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota; CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri; DT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas; CB Kook-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

