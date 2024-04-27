Setting the Stage for Day 3 of the Dolphins Draft

All the Miami Dolphins information you need to get ready for the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft

Setting the stage for the third and final day of the 2024 NFL draft from a Miami Dolphins angle.

2024 NFL Draft Facts & Figures

​WHAT: 89th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting

WHERE: Detroit, Michigan.

WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m. (Round 1); Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. (Rounds 2-3); Saturday, April 27, noon (Rounds 4-7)

The first round will conclude Thursday by approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. In 2023, the first round consumed 3 hours, 40 minutes. The second and third rounds will conclude Friday by approximately 11 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds took a combined 3 hours, 59 minutes in 2023. The draft will conclude by approximately 7 p.m. ET on Saturday with the final four rounds. Rounds 4 through 7 took 6 hours , 51 minutes in 2023.

ROUNDS: Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 25; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 26; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 27

There will be 257 selections, including 34 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 14 teams that either experienced a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year or received special selections under a 2020 amendment to the League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.

TIME LIMITS: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.

MiAMI DOLPHINS 2024 PICKS

Round 1 — 21st overall ... LB Chop Robinson, Penn State

Round 2 — 55th overall (23rd in round ) ... T Patrick Paul, Houston

Round 3 — None

Round 4 — None

Round 5 — 158th overall (23rd in round)

Round 6 — 184th overall (8th in round), 198th overall (22nd in round)

Round 7 — 241st overall (21st in round)

DOLPHINS TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING 2024 DRAFT PICKS

-- Third-round pick (along with a 2023 first-round pick) forfeited as part of sanctions for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton

-- Fourth-round pick traded to Denver as part of the 2022 trade for OLB Bradley Chubb

-- Sixth-round pick acquired from the Chicago Bears in a 2023 trade for OL Dan Feeney

NOTABLE DOLPHINS DAY 3 PICKS IN THE LAST 10 DRAFTS

2023 — T Ryan Hayes, Michigan (Round 7)

2022 — WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech (Round 4)

2021 — RB Gerrid Doaks, Cincinnati (Round 7)

2020 — LS Blake Ferguson, LSU (Round 6)

2019 — LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin (Round 5)

2018 — K Jason Sanders, New Mexico (Round 7)

2017 — DT Davon Godchaux, LSU (Round 5)

2016 — WR Jakeem Grant, Texas Tech (Round 6)

2015 — RB Jay Ajayi, Boise State (Round 5)

2014 — DT Terrence Fede, Marist (Round 7)

TOP REMAINING DOLPHINS DRAFT NEEDS

Safety

2. Wide receiver

3. Interior offensive lineman

4. Defensive tackle

HIGHEST RANKED THIRD-DAY PROSPECTS

Offensive: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas; WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State; T Christian Jones, Texas; WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina; WR Brenden Rice, USC; TE Cade Stover, Ohio State

Defense: CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State; LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina; S Jaden Hicks, Washington State; DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon; CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame; EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas; DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU; Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

TELEVISION & RADIO: The 2024 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.

MOBILE: Live NFL Network coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers and on NFL+. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.

NFL CHANNEL: Additional live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit is available on the NFL Channel, with Cynthia Frelund and Mike Yam joining Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein for coverage on Saturday beginning at noon ET. The NFL Channel is available on the NFL App, Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree, Xumo Play, LG and at NFL.com/nflchannel.​​