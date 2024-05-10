Dolphins Draft Picks Get their Numbers
The Miami Dolphins released jersey numbers for all their rookies ahead of the start of their two-day rookie minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.
As expected, first-round pick Chop Robinson landed number 44, the same number he wore at Penn State, the number for which he had lobbied during his introductory press conference, the day after the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.
The number 44 belonged to Blake Ferguson last season, but he agreed to switch to his college number of 48 to let Robinson have his Penn State number.
Second-round pick Patrick Paul, the tackle from Houston, was given number 52. He wore 76 during his time at the University of Houston.
Fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright will wear 25, the number previously worn by four-time Pro Bowl selection Xavien Howard, who was released in the offseason. Wright wore 20, 25 and 0 at the University of Tennessee.
Fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara will wear 50 after wearing 42 and 8 at Colorado State. Safety Jevon Holland wears 8 already for the Dolphins; Calvin Munson wore 50 at the end of last season.
Sixth-round pick Malik Washington will wear 83 after wearing 14 and 6 at Northwestern and 4 at Virginia. Chase Claypool ended last season with number 83.
Fellow sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris will wear 32 after wearing 33 at San Diego State and 9 at Cal.
Seventh-round pick Tahj Washington will wear 82 after wearing 18 at Memphis and 16 at USC.