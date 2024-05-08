Where the Dolphins' UDFA Class Ranks in the NFL
The Miami Dolphins' rookie free agent class will become official in the next couple of days, but most of the additions already have been reported.
The question that remains, though, is: How well did the Dolphins do with their undrafted free agents, specifically as it relates to the rest of the NFL?
Based on a couple of national analysts, the answer is somewhere around the middle of the pack, though slightly higher than that.
The Dolphins came in 14th in rankings produced by Thor Nystrom of Fantasy Pros and Arif Hasan of Wide Left.
The rankings were compiled based on pre-draft rankings of the prospects, and in each case the most respected rookie free agent the Dolphins signed was UCLA edge defender Grayson Murphy, whose twin brother Gabriel was signed as a rookie free agent by the Minnesota Vikings.
The top three UDFA classes in Nystrom's rankings belonged to the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, while Hasan had the Vikings, followed by the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.
THE DOLPHINS ROOKIE FREE AGENTS
The list of Dolphins undrafted free agents, according to school announcements and various reports includes:
Quarterback Gavin Hardison, UTEP
A four-year starter at UTEP, his senior season was shortened due to Tommy John surgery in November. His main attribute is his strong arm, but accuracy is the issue.
An AFC scout said, per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, “He’s an intriguing arm, but he’s hurt, he’s not extremely accurate.”
Safety Mark Perry, TCU
Perry is fast, with a 4.40 40-yard dash time. Perry is a hard-hitting and aggressive tackler who can help against the run.
Wide Receiver Je'Quan Burton, FAU
Burton is an outside receiver who played his college football locally at Florida Atlantic University. From Orlando, Burton had 33 receptions for 517 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.
National college football writer Bruce Feldman has him on his “Freaks List.” Feldman said of Burton, “The 185-pound wideout bench-presses 345 and power-cleans 345. Even more remarkable: He vertical-jumped 45 inches this offseason and broad-jumped 11-5. He ran a fully automated timed (FAT) 40 in 4.36 seconds.”
Tight End Hayden Rucci, Wisconsin
A third-generation NFL player, Rucci’s grandfather and father both played in the league. Rucci is 6-4’ and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten in 2020, 2021, and 2023. He had 11 receptions for 125 yards for the Badgers last season,
Defensive Lineman Grayson Murphy, UCLA
An edge-rushing presence, Murphy recorded 21.5 sacks over his collegiate career in his 51 games, 10.5 over his last two seasons. A smart and athletic pass rusher, he was a Honorable Mention All-Pac-12.
Guard Matthew Jones, Ohio State
Able to play left and right guard, Jones is a mauling run blocker who can get out in space with solid speed for an offensive lineman. In 2023 for Ohio State, he allowed just four quarterback hurries, one quarterback hit, and no sacks at right guard.
Cornerback Storm Duck, Louisville
Specializing in zone schemes, Duck played for North Carolina and transferred to Louisville. In 2023 Duck generated four pass breakups.
OL Bayron Matos, USF
A basketball player for South Florida, Matos is a towering 6-7, 313 pounds and an offensive tackle project, given his only college football experience consisted of a few snaps in 2022.
His arms are massively long, per an NFL scouting report, “His pro-day workout featured good protection posture and inside hands with a crisp punch, but he’ll need extensive practice time and coaching to get to where he needs to be as a pro.”
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected him as a possible seventh round selection.
Offensive Lineman Andrew Meyer, UTEP
Another UTEP product in this Dolphins class of rookie free agents, Meyer is 6-3, 302 pounds. He was named to the Conference USA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Safety Jordan Colbert, Rhode Island
Colbert played two seasons at Rhode Island after graduating from Columbia.
Colbert didn't face great competition in college, but the NFL.com draft profile said his combination of size (6-2, 215), length and athleticism made him a worthwhile priority free agent.