Breaking Down the Dolphins '30 Visits'

The Miami Dolphins had a good mixture of prospects come to the Baptist Health Training Complex

One of the biggest parts of the pre-draft evaluation process for the Miami Dolphins and every other NFL team entails bringing prospects for a visit, a process called the 30 visits or even the top 30 visits.

This evaluation tool is different than the local day where teams can bring in prospects from the area of the team or who played at a school nearby.

While the pre-draft visits certainly don't automatically mean a team will draft a player — after all, the Dolphins certainly don't have 30 picks in 2024 — they can offer some sort of gauge as which prospects have piqued their interest.

With that in mind, here's a look at those prospects who have been identified through multiple reports as having come to Miami for pre-draft visits, along with their projected draft status and how they would fit with the Dolphins.

TACKLE TYLER GUYTON, OKLAHOMA

How he would fit: Guyton is an athletic prospect, whose height (6-8) probably suggests he won't be able to play inside in the NFL but has tremendous upside. Selecting him would be done with the future (and replacing Terron Armstead) in mind.

NFL.com draft projection: 1st round (could be there when the Dolphins pick at 21)

DT KHRISTIAN BOYD, NORTHERN IOWA

How he would fit: Boyd would join the large group of new defensive tackles vying for playing time alongside Zach Sieler.

NFL.com draft projection: Rounds 5-6

TE ERICK ALL, IOWA

How he would fit: All began his collegiate career at Michigan before transferring to Iowa, but it's his medical history that's the biggest story with him. He sustained a season-ending back injury in 2022 and a torn ACL in 2023. There's talent there, but a medical risk as well.

NFL.com draft projection: Rounds 5-6

CB QWAN'TEZ STIGGERS, CFL

How he would fit: Stiggers is one of the most amazing stories in the entire draft because he got to this point by way of the Canadian Football League (he had five INTs in 2023) after he gave up his college football career when his father died in a car accident. His potential has intriguing NFL teams and he would be fighting for playing time as a backup for the Dolphins.

NFL.com draft projection: Round 5

S MILLARD BRADFORD, TCU

How he would fit: Bradford's scouting report projects him as more of a coverage defensive back than a thumper, but the Dolphins do need to add some depth at safety.

S CALEN BULLOCK, USC

How he would fit: Like Bradford, Bullock's calling card is coverage and he's got nice length at safety at 6-2. He also would compete to join Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer and Elijah Campbell.

NFL.com draft projection: Rounds 3-4 (The Dolphins currently don't have a pick in either round)

RB ISAAC GUERENDO, LOUISVILLE

How he would fit: The Dolphins already have a lot of bodies at running back with Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks on the roster, so Guerendo better really blow away the Dolphins for them to consider adding him, even if he was the most athletically impressive running back at the combine.

NFL.com draft projection: Rounds 4-5

RB RASHEEN ALI, MARSHALL

How he would fit: Same story as Guerendo, except Ali's gift as a college back was finding the end zone — he had 24 touchdowns in 2021 and 16 more in 2023.

NFL.com draft projection: Rounds 5-6

DE AUSTIN BOOKER, KANSAS

How he would fit: Booker, whose parents both played college basketball, is an intriguing athlete with limited playing experience that consists of six games at Minnesota in 2022 and 12 at Kansas in 2023. His game might need refinement, but he could play a role on the edge for the Dolphins pretty quickly given the health status of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.

NFL.com draft projection: Round 3 (The Dolphins currently don't have a pick in that round)

CB JARRIAN JONES, FLORIDA STATE

How he would fit: The Dolphins have decent depth at cornerback after signing Kendall Fuller in the offseason and re-signing Nik Needham (and after drafting Cam Smith last year), but you never can have too many cornerbacks, as the saying goes.

NFL.com draft projection: Round 5

WR JALEN McMILLAN, WASHINGTON

How he would fit: While McMillan is the least heralded of the three UW wide receivers in the draft (along with Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk), he might be the best fit of the three for the Dolphins because he's a slot receiver.

NFL.com draft projection: Round 3

C JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON, OREGON

How he would fit: The Dolphins have a well-known need to add competition along the offensive line and JPJ either could compete for a starting job at guard or center (with free agent pick-up Aaron Brewer then moving to guard under that scenario).

NFL.com draft projection: Rounds 1-2

T PATRICK PAUL, HOUSTON

How he would fit: Paul came in at 6-7 1/2 at the scouting combine, which means we're pretty much looking at a tackle-only prospect here. That means this would be a pick for the future, much like taking Guyton would represent.

NFL.com draft projection: Rounds 2-3

RAMEL KEYTON, TENNESSEE

How he would fit: At 6-3, Keyton certainly would bring much-needed size to the Dolphins wide receiver corps, but his draft projection suggests he wouldn't be a lock to make the 53-man roster if they were to draft him.

NFL.com draft projection: Priority free agent