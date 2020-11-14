SI.com
Dolphins Add Two Players to Active Roster

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will have one of the two players they placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list available against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday after all.

The team announced Saturday they had activated linebacker Kyle Van Noy off the COVID-19 list, along with elevating wide receiver Antonio Callaway from the practice squad.

The other player who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday was defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who will miss the game against the Chargers.

To make up for the loss of Wilkins, the Dolphins elevated defensive tackle Benito Jones off the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. Jones, Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler figure to split most of the work at defensive tackle against the Chargers.

Callaway will be in line to make his Dolphins debut against the Chargers, a little less than two weeks after the NFL lifted his suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

A fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2018, Callaway last played an NFL on Nov. 3, 2019 when he had four catches for 56 yards in Cleveland's 24-19 loss against the Denver Broncos.

Callaway had 43 catches with five touchdowns as a rookie in 2018. He could end up playing a big role against the Chargers with Preston Williams on IR with a foot injury.

The Dolphins also will have DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins, Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden Jr. at wide receiver. Rookie free agent Kirk Merritt was elevated from the practice squad from the game against Arizona.

Callaway is a speedy wide receiver with a lot of potential, though his career has been sidetracked by off-the-field issues. He's got the ability to make an impact for the Dolphins offense if he stays on the right path.

The Miami Dolphins will need for another wide receiver to step up in the absence of Preston Williams

Alain Poupart

