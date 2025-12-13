Dolphins 2025 Week 15 Rooting Guide

The Miami Dolphins are closer to playoff elimination than a playoff berth heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they at least remain in the hunt — a good accomplishment after the unfortunate 2-7 start.

Heading into the final four weeks of the regular season, the Dolphins not only need to continue winning but still need a lot of help in the form of other AFC playoff hopefuls getting beat, sometimes by teams already eliminated.

The Dolphins are tied for ninth in the AFC standings with their 6-7 record, two games behind the Houston Texans, who currently own the seventh and final playoff spot in the conference.

So here it is, our Dolphins rooting rankings for Week 15:

THE TEAMS THE DOLPHINS MOST WANT/NEED TO SEE WIN IN WEEK 15

1. Arizona (at Houston), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

The Texans already have clinched the tiebreaker with the Dolphins because of conference record, so the Dolphins need for them to see their five-game winning streak come to an end against a team that hasn't won in a couple of months.

2. N.Y. Jets (at Jacksonville), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

It's probably a lot to ask for the Jets to upset the Jaguars on the road with undrafted rookie free agent Brady Cook making his first NFL start.

3. Kansas City (vs. L.A. Chargers), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

The Chargers have to lose out for the Dolphins to have a chance catch them and they do have a tough remaining schedule, and the Chiefs can lose another game for the Dolphins to move ahead.

4. Seattle (vs. Indianapolis), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Colts clearly are in desperation mode, evidenced by their turning to 44-year-old Philip Rivers to help navigate a brutal closing schedule.

5. New England (vs. Buffalo), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

The Patriots already are out of reach for the Dolphins, but Miami can catch Buffalo if the Bills collapse at the end of the season and this would be a good start.

6. Cincinnati (vs. Baltimore), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

The chances of the AFC North having a wild-card team are very, very small, but it still wouldn't hurt to bury the Ravens' chances for that regardless.

WEEK 15 GAMES OF NO CONSEQUENCE TO THE DOLPHINS

These are games for Dolphins fans to watch for pure enjoyment or fantasy football purposes because they don't involve AFC contenders.

But here's the rest of the slate, in the interest of thoroughness:

Cleveland at Chicago, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas at Philadelphia, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay at Denver, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Tennessee at San Francisco, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Detroit at L.A. Rams, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Carolina at New Orleans, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Dallas, Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

REMAINING SCHEDULES OF AFC PLAYOFF HOPEFULS

Teams listed in current order of standings:

1. Denver Broncos (11-2) — Green Bay, Jacksonville, at Kansas City (TNF), L.A. Chargers

2. New England Patriots (11-2) — Buffalo, at Baltimore, at N.Y. Jets, Miami

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) — N.Y. Jets, at Denver, at Indianapolis, Tennessee

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) — Miami (MNF), at Detroit, at Cleveland, Baltimore

5. Los Angeles Chargers (9-4) — at Kansas City, at Dallas, Houson, at Denver

6. Buffalo Bills (9-4) — at New England, at Cleveland, Philadelphia, N.Y. Jets

7. Houston Texans (8-5) — Arizona, Las Vegas, at L.A. Chargers, Indianapolis

8. Indianapolis Colts (8-5) — at Seattle, San Francisco (MNF), Jacksonville, at Houston

9. Baltimore Ravens (6-7) — at Cincinnati, New England, at Green Bay, at Pittsburgh

10. Kansas City Chiefs (6-7) — L.A. Chargers, at Tennessee, Denver (TNF), at Las Vegas

11. Miami Dolphins (6-7) — at Pittsburgh (MNF), Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, at New England

