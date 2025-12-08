Dolphins 2025 Week 14 Rooting Guide Revisited and Go Eagles

The Miami Dolphins remain on the outside looking in, but they're now clearly into the "in the hunt" category when it comes to the AFC playoff picture after extending their winning streak to four games against the New York Jets.

After moving to 6-7 on the season, the Dolphins are now tied with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens for ninth place in the AFC standings, two games behind the last playoff spot.

The Buffalo Bills currently hold the top wild-card spot with a 9-4 record, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans at 8-5, and the Los Angeles Chargers will try to match Buffalo's record when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

After a Sunday where a few games featured two teams ahead of the Dolphins in the standings (PIT-BALT, HOU-KC, IND-JAX), this one is a clear-cut choice for Miami and its fans, who will be rooting for the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Dolphins still will need a lot of help along the way and continue to stack up the wins, so let's revisit to see how this week has played out so far as we revisit our Dolphins rooting rankings for Week 14.

THE TEAMS THE DOLPHINS MOST WANTED TO SEE WIN IN WEEK 14

1. Cincinnati (at Buffalo) — Bills 39, Bengals 34

Before the game: The Bengals have a shot at making the playoffs, but pretty much only as the winner of the AFC North and this doesn't affect the Dolphins. But Buffalo losing might.

The game: This one looked good for most of the way at Highmark Stadium until a couple of interceptions at the line of scrimmage and Josh Allen scrambles all but eliminated the Bengals from playoff contention and put the Bills almost out of reach for Miami.

2. Philadelphia (at L.A. Chargers), Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

As always, it's an easy choice when we're looking at an interconference matchup. Because of their difficult closing schedule, the Chargers might be one of the teams the Dolphins have the best chance of overtaking, so it's an added reason to root for the Eagles.

3. Pittsburgh (at Baltimore) — Steelers 27, Ravens 22

Before the game: Those two teams have the same record, so in theory it shouldn't make a difference who wins, except the Dolphins already have lost against Baltimore and they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15.

The game: This was a weird game that featured some very controversial calls (like, what exactly is a catch?), but it worked out in the end for Miami heading into its matchup against the Steelers next week.

4. Las Vegas (vs. Denver) — Broncos 24, Raiders 17

Before the game: The Dolphins aren't likely to catch the Broncos in the standings, but it's not like the Raiders are a factor in the AFC playoff race.

The game: Counting on the hapless Raiders for any kind of help is a losing proposition.

5. Jacksonville (vs. Indianapolis) — Jaguars 36, Colts 19

Before the game: The Colts do have a victory against the Dolphins already this season, but they also have a brutal closing schedule and an injured quarterback.

The game: Jones' injury issues coming into the game were nothing compared to the Achilles injury that knocked him out likely for the season and left the Colts with Riley Leonard to navigate a closing schedule that features Seattle, San Francisco, Houston and Jacksonville. It almost would be surprising to see the Colts making the playoffs now, which seemed an absurd thought after they started 7-1.

6. Houston (at Kansas City) — Texans 20, Chiefs 10

Before the game: Those are two teams the Dolphins might wind up having to pass to make the playoffs, which makes this a very tough call in terms of preference.

The game: The loss not only put the Chiefs with the Dolphins, it also eliminated them from winning a 10th consecutive AFC West title.

REMAINING SCHEDULES OF AFC PLAYOFF HOPEFULS

Teams listed in current order of standings:

1. Denver Broncos (11-2) — Green Bay, Jacksonville, at Kansas City (TNF), L.A. Chargers

2. New England Patriots (11-2) — Buffalo, at Baltimore, at N.Y. Jets, Miami

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) — N.Y. Jets, at Denver, at Indianapolis, Tennessee

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) — Miami (MNF), at Detroit, at Cleveland, Baltimore

5. Buffalo Bills (9-4) — at New England, at Cleveland, Philadelphia, N.Y. Jets

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) — Philadelphia (MNF), at Kansas City, at Dallas, Houson, at Denver

7. Houston Texans (8-5) — Arizona, Las Vegas, at L.A. Chargers, Indianapolis

8. Indianapolis Colts (8-5) — at Seattle, San Francisco (MNF), Jacksonville, at Houston

9. Baltimore Ravens (6-7) — at Cincinnati, New England, at Green Bay, at Pittsburgh

10. Kansas City Chiefs (6-7) — L.A. Chargers, at Tennessee, Denver (TNF), at Las Vegas

11. Miami Dolphins (6-7) — at Pittsburgh (MNF), Cincinnati (SNF), Tampa Bay, at New England

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: