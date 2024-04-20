Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Contract, Waddle, Draft, and More

Who should be the prospect preference? How much could Erik Ezukanma help next season? Tackling those and other Miami Dolphins issues

Part 1 of a Miami Dolphins mailbag on the final weekend before the 2024 NFL draft:

From Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney):

To trade, or not to trade?

Hey Jason, that is the question, isn’t it, my fellow Expos-loving friend? I certainly have and will continue to advocate for a trade down if the opportunity arises for the Dolphins because I think I’d prefer having, say, the 27th overall pick and a third-round selection than the 21st pick. But that’s just me.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

What has to happen for this to be considered a successful draft for the Dolphins? Two day one starters? Guys who will be starting in a year or two? Extra picks this year and/or next?

Hey Craig, as a general guideline, I would say getting valuable contributors with their first two picks would be a good start, and they don’t even have to become immediate starters. Getting extra picks would be nice, but not at the cost of losing an immediate contributor. I’m also not necessarily big on the idea of adding future picks at the cost of immediate help. That’s not the mode the Dolphins are in.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, I disagree with you on Tua some of the time but one thing I know is he has to play better and find a way to win a game when not all the things are in his favor (injury to WR 1 and or 2, to some of the OL for example) and I was wondering what do you think about this?

Hey Jorge, so you’re the one who disagrees with me on Tua at times! All kidding aside, what you said makes sense, but it’s not even all about simply winning but performing well in those late-season games against playoff teams. In simpler terms, and as I’ve said many times, it’s not, never has been and never will be ALL on Tua, but in those situations he has to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

From Roger Dodger (@RogerDolfan):

Why do every draft pick have to sign a mandatory 4-year contract with every NFL team? Why not 1- or 2-year contract? Kind of stinks if you "ball out" your rookie year and can't negotiate a new contract for another 3-4 years. Can NFL draft picks form a union before they are drafted?

Hey Roger, this has been collectively bargained between the owners and the NFL Players Association. NFL owners want that control over players for at least four years. Could it change at some point? Be challenged in court by incoming rookies? Sure, I guess. Wouldn’t hold my breath on that, though.

From Kyle Sweet (@Sweetturmz71):

If you were GM of the fins with JPJ, Troy Fautanu, Jared Verse, Byron Murphy, Xavier Worthy, Brian Thomas Jr., Cooper DeJean still available, who do you value the most to be that selection if there are no viable trade down partners?

Hey Kyle, I think Fautanu would be my pick there. He could step in and start right away at guard, then move to left tackle when Terron Armstead is done playing. As an FYI, he was not available when I made my selection in the Fan Nation network-wide mock draft.

From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):

So what’s your gut feeling about next week’s NFL draft? Will the Dolphins make a big splash or have a God-awful crash with their picks?

Hey Ed, does it have to be one or the other? I actually would expect a meat-and-potatoes type of draft, focusing on the trenches, that’s neither going to be splashy or awful.

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):

Hi Alain, What’s your favorite and least favorite draft moment since you started covering the Dolphins? Tunsil gas mask? Passing on Rodgers, Ryan, TJ Watt? Would love your picks here.

Hey OGJ, that’s a really good question but also tough to answer. I don’t know if this qualifies as “favorite,” but the whole Tunsil situation was really interesting because of all it entailed and we all knew the Dolphins got a steal with the pick and it also turned out that Tunsil was a cool dude on top of everything. As for least favorite, I’ll admit I had a man crush on Lamar Jackson going into the 2018 draft and was disappointed the Dolphins didn’t take him (even though I knew it wasn’t going to happen). As for most notable, the 2007 Cam Cameron fiasco at the draft party inside the bubble after fans went nuts over the selection of Ted Ginn Jr. is something I’ll never forget.

From Brandon Quinn (via email):

Ton of Tua contract talk lately. Got a mock scenario and some questions off it. If we can offer Tua a fully guaranteed contract at a fixed percentage of the cap, how many years are you giving him? What’s the percentage he’d take? What would be a reasonable number to build a winner with him? Google has Tom Brady hovering at about 10% of the cap in his career. If you tell me Tua would take 12% of the cap, I’d give him 10 years. Hell, lifetime. If he wants 20% or more like most QB deals, give him 3 max?

Hey Brandon, unless my math is off, 12 percent of a $250 million cap (the number this year) is $30 million and I don’t see any scenario whatsoever where Tua would settle for that when Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are both $50 million annually. Zero chance. On a broader point, why the rush to sign Tua for such a long term when he hasn’t yet elevated his game when it’s needed most. To be clear, Tua has been good, even very good, the past two seasons, but he’s also come up way short late in each time (and, no, it’s not all on him, but he’s the one you’re talking about locking up as the starting quarterback for the long term).

From Toby Marmorino (via email):

Hi Alain, can someone please explain to me why the Dolphins are never ahead of the curve when it comes to re-signing our own players. And it ends up costing us money or players in the long run if they have to leave. We should be taking care of Waddle, Phillips and Holland ASAP. DeVonta Smith just signed a contract and obviously Waddle is going to want more than him. The longer we wait, the more receivers re-sign and our number will just go higher. Same goes with the defensive end and safety positions. You don't need X-ray vision to see that far ahead whether or not you have star players on your roster. Thank you and keep up the good work.

Hey Toby, I don’t disagree with anything you wrote, but also understand it’s not as simple as giving every player everything he wants, otherwise you’re going to run out of cap space. In other words, it takes two to tango. Also, what number would you have been comfortable with contracts for Wilkins and Hunt? I mean, it’s not like the Dolphins didn’t make any effort to keep them.

From Phillip Rhodes (@mindcrime):

Any news or scuttlebutt on Erik Ezukanma's recovery from the neck injury? What are the odds he is able to make a significant contribution this season?

From Flippin’ Miami (@iTacoLots):

If healthy, can Erik Ezukanma be a decent WR3?

Hey fellas, already have seen a couple of workout videos with Ezukanma and he certainly looks like somebody ready to go. As to him making a significant contribution in 2024, I’d proceed with very cautious optimism at this point, like don’t count on it but if it happens, it’ll be a nice bonus.

From Denis Came (@AtJustDensi):

Hey Alain, and greetings from British Columbia! Why do you think the Dolphins seem to ignore the Hurricanes in drafts, only Phillips in the last 10 years? Is it scheme fits or talent fits or what? Thanks for the work you and Omar do for the little gratitude!

Hey Denis, part of the problem if we’re being honest is the Hurricanes just haven’t produced many studs for a while. I mean, who have the Dolphins really missed out on? These aren’t like the 1980s Canes or the early 2000s Canes that dominated college football. Hopefully that changes at some point.