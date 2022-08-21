Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Van Ginkel, Holland, Expectations, 2021 Draft Class, and More

Part 3 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag around the preseason home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders:

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Okay! Fins Q: Assuming Waddle, Phillips and Holland continue on their track as future stars (not even considering Eich as a projected starter), does this draft class go down among the Dolphins' all time greats? Rock Q: Have you listened to Phil Collins' jazz fusion music?

Hey Ken, I’ll start with the rock question because it’ll be brief and that’s a no. Not a big fan of jazz fusion, to be honest. As for the Dolphins question, yes, if Waddle, Phillips and Holland all become Pro Bowl players, we’ll be talking about the 2021 draft as one of the best in Dolphins history. It’s going to be tough to top 1970 (Mandich, Foley, Johnson, Scott, Kolen) or 1983 (Marino, Clayton), but it would be up there.

From Brice (@BricefromLA):

Biggest disappointment so far in camp?

Hey Brice, if we’re talking from a news development standpoint, that’s easy, it would be Byron Jones still being on PUP three weeks after the start of camp. If we’re talking from a performance standpoint, hmm, I hate to single out a player, but it’s hard not to look toward Noah Igbinoghene, who still has major deficiencies in coverage in his third NFL training camp.

From Mark Schoninger (@SchoningerMark):

Scrimmages show the Dolphins offense battle their defense. When the offense looks good, it’s at the expense of the defense …and vice versa. How does the coaching staff assess the team when every success is weighed down by a corresponding failure? How about you as a writer?

Hey Mark, it’s interesting that you ask because head coach Mike McDaniel was asked that very question last week and his answer was that he likes back and forth, meaning each side taking turns winning a play. I can tell you that when Adam Gase was head coach, it would bother him quite a bit if the defense won a practice. As for me, the key is whether the players on each side did what they were supposed to do and it was just a matter of one player simply getting the better of it on a play. For example, good route, good throw, but the DB has good coverage and breaks up a pass. Or good route, good throw, good coverage and the receiver makes a nice contested catch. What you don’t want to see is one side having success because the other has a bad mental mistake.

From BLT (@BillfromBoynton):

Alain, what do you think of the Dolphins listing Ingram at LB, moving Van Ginkel to a backup role? Is this just a formality? The Dolphins often employ a rotation, so does this really mean little in the scheme of things? Thank you!

Hey Bill, I think we might be getting caught up in semantics here. The bottom line is both players are edge defenders and they’re going to line up without a hand on the ground. The current depth chart listed three defensive linemen and four linebackers, even though it’s pretty much the same alignment the defense used the past few years when it was listed as a 4-3. As for Van Ginkel being moved to a backup role, I still would expect him to get a lot of snaps on defense. And given Ingram's NFL resume, I don’t think we should be shocked to see Ingram listed ahead of him.

From Dion Gardiner (@dantegardiniore):

If the Fins decide Connor Williams won't make it at C, what would be the latest they would need to make that call in order to be ready for the start of the season?

Hey Dion, yeah, that’s a good question. Let me first say by saying that I’m not anticipating that kind of move being made at this time. But if it were to happen, you’d want to make the move in time for the new starting O-line to have at least a full week of preparation before the season opener against New England.

From StonedSports (@StonedSportTalk):

How do you see the RB situation sorting itself out? Would they be looking to trade Gaskin? … Jevon Holland or Reshad Jones?

Hey SS, I think the only guarantees I see at running back (excluding fullback Alec Ingold, who will be on the 53) are Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, with Sony Michel also likely to be on the 53. The question now is whether the Dolphins will keep four halfbacks and, if they do, who that would be among Gaskin, Za’Quandre White or Salvon Ahmed. As for the idea of Gaskin being traded, yes, that could happen, though I would caution against expecting a lot in return. As for the safety question, for now it’s gotta be Reshad Jones based on the whole body of work, but Holland is on track to become a better NFL player.

From Phinaholic (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, I believe this team has the talent to do great things. I believe this team will have all-time top 10 season in Miami Dolphins history. My question for you is, what accolades would they have to achieve in your mind to have a top 10 season in Miami Dolphins history?

Hey Dana, well, it would have to start with not only a playoff appearance but a playoff win. It also would have to include a playoff loss that’s competitive, not a 62-7 or 38-3 loss as happened in the late 1990s or the 37-22 loss in 1995 when the Dolphins couldn’t have stopped the Buffalo offense had they played 12 quarters. That’s pretty much the bottom line here. At this point, though, I’d settle for a playoff appearance considering it hasn’t happened since 2016.

From James Sonny Burnett (@JamesBurnett11):

Who's going to be the odd man out on the OL at the final cutdown?

Hey James, I would refer you to my latest roster projection for that. At this point, though, I see nothing but uncertainty once you get past the top seven of Armstead, Eichenberg, Williams, Hunt, Jackson, Deiter and Kindley.

From Colin Beiswanger (@colinbeiswanger):

Are you as high on Phillips as others? Want the best for him!

Hey Colin, how high are others? That would be the question. I’d say there’s major reason for optimism based on what he did last year and how he looked at camp this summer, combined with the guy’s great work ethic and obvious desire to be great. I want the best for him, too, because I really the kid. All that said, I’ll wait to predict greatness until I see more “individual” sacks this season because there was some “cleaning up” that helped his numbers last year — and I think he’d probably be the first guy to tell you that.

From Dolphins Blogger (@DolphinsBlogger):

A lot of talk about how much better Tua looks and the commitment to him, etc., etc. etc. No mention all training camp anywhere of the injury history and concerns. If Tua looks the part this year but again misses games this year with multiple injuries, could they move on?

Durability absolutely is a factor and the Dolphins likely would be hesitant to make the kind of financial commitment needed to any quarterback whose history says he will miss some games every year.

From DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast):

Who does the best sack dance on the Dolphins DL? Hutchinson is break dancing in Detroit.

Hey DSP, wish I could tell you I pay a lot of attention to sack dances, but I’d be lying. Having said that, knowing what I know about the Dolphins defenders’ personalities, the answer here can only be Christian Wilkins. I’ll make it a point to stay focused on him the next time he gets a sack.

From StaringInDisbelief (@Newfylad):

Alain, this is not our first go-around with lofty preseason expectations. It feels different.

Hey there, I’m not entirely sure there’s a question in here, but it does feel different because it’s the first time the team has added a new coach at the same time as it’s brought in an electrifying talent like Tyreek Hill. And when you combine that with a winning record from the previous season, it’s normal to be excited about the possibilities.