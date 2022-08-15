Dolphins Roster Projection 2.0: Watching Skylar, Bowden, Goode, and More

Miami Dolphins veterans will be reporting to training camp and practices will start this week as the team heads into the intense preparations for the start of the 2022 NFL season.

While injuries no doubt will play a factor and the possibility exists of a veteran or more joining the team at some point this summer, here's an early forecast of what the 53-man roster will look like after the final cuts of the summer.

QUARTERBACK

Currently on the roster: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson

Analysis: The big question here remains whether the Dolphins will carry Thompson on the 53-man roster to keep him from having to pass through waivers to put him on the practice squad. Based as much, if not more, on his work in practice, we've reached the point where we're thinking it's going to happen.

The 53-man roster projection (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson

Changes from first roster projection: Skylar Thompson in

RUNNING BACK

Currently on the roster: Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, FB Alec Ingold, FB John Lovett, Gerrid Doaks, ZaQuandre White

Analysis: Nothing really has changed here for the Dolphins, and the big question that remains is whether they'll keep four halfbacks along with fullback Alec Ingold. That remains a 50-50 proposition at this point.

The 53-man roster projection (5): Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel, Myles Gaskin, FB Alec Ingold

Changes from first roster projection: None

WIDE RECEIVER

Currently on the roster: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Trent Sherfield, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr., Erik Ezukanma, DeVonte Dedmon, River Cracraft, Mohamed Sanu, Braylon Sanders

Analysis: To repeat what we wrote at the start of training camp, the battle here sure looks like it comes down to whether anybody can snatch a sixth spot at wide receiver because the first five look borderline locked in. Hill, Waddle and Wilson are locks, Ezukanma will make the team as a rookie fourth-round pick and Sherfield has experience as a gunner and has experience with Mike McDaniel from their time in San Francisco. From this vantage point, the battle for a potential sixth spot still would be between Bowden and Cracraft, with Preston Williams on the outside looking in. While a report suggested Bowden and Williams are being shopped, Bowden showed in the preseason opener his potential value — not just as a receiver but as a return specialist.

The 53-man roster projection (6): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Trent Sherfield, Erik Ezukanma, Lynn Bowden Jr.

Changes from first roster projection: None

TIGHT END

Currently on the roster: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Cethan Carter, Hunter Long, Tanner Conner

Analysis: We didn't have Shaheen making the 53-man roster in our first projection and the aborted trade with Houston certainly indicates we were right on that one. The only uncertainty here has been caused by Conner, who has done nothing but impress since the start of camp and even had a good outing on special teams against Tampa Bay. While we still have a hard time seeing him beat out any of the other four, he's a name to watch here.

The 53-man roster projection: (4) Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter

Changes from first roster projection: None

OFFENSIVE LINE

Currently on the roster: C/G Michael Deiter, G Robert Jones, G Solomon Kindley, G/T Robert Hunt, G/T Austin Jackson, OL Connor Williams, T Terron Armstead, T Larnel Coleman, G/T Liam Eichenberg, T Greg Little, T Adam Pankey, T Kion Smith, T Kellen Diesch, T Blaise Andries, C/G Cole Barnwart

Analysis: There is very little proven depth on the Dolphins offensive line, which is going to make for quite a battle for the final two spots among Kindley, Little, Jones, Coleman and Adam Pankey, whose ability to play anywhere on the line could end up getting him a spot. But this is a very fluid position.

The 53-man roster projection (8): Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Greg Little

Changes from first roster projection: Solomon Kindley in; Robert Jones out

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Currently on the roster: DE Emmanuel Ogbah, DT Raekwon Davis, DT John Jenkins, DT Benito Jones, DT Zach Sieler, DT Christian Wilkins, DL Ben Stille, DE Jordan Williams, DE Porter Gustin

Analysis: Veteran Adam Butler being released with a failed physical designation necessitated a change on what looked like a very firm group. While Jones has a few impactful plays against the run against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Gustin has been a factor throughout training camp.

The 53-man roster projection (6): Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Porter Gustin, Emmanuel Ogbah, John Jenkins

Changes from first roster projection: Porter Gustin in; Adam Butler out

LINEBACKERS

Currently on the roster: Darius Hodge, Jaelan Phillips, Brennan Scarlett, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Sam Eguavoen, Calvin Munson, Duke Riley, Elandon Roberts, Channing Tindall, Cameron Goode, Melvin Ingram III, Deandre Johnson

Analysis: There's going to be quite the battle here for the final two spots among Hodge, Scarlett, Eguavoen and Goode, but Hodge has been too noticeable in practice and in the preseason opener to ignore and Goode made a nice impression in his preseason debut.

The 53-man roster projection (9): Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Channing Tindall, Melvin Ingram III, Darius Hodge, Cameron Goode, Duke Riley

Changes from first roster projection: Darius Hodge, Cameron Goode in; Brennan Scarlett, Sam Eguavoen out

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Currently on the roster: CB Xavien Howard, CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Byron Jones, CB Nik Needham, CB Trill Williams, DB Elijah Campbell, DB Keion Crossen, DB D'Angelo Ross, DB Quincy Wilson, S Clayton Fejedelem, S Jevon Holland, S Brandon Jones, S Sheldrick Redwine, S Eric Rowe, CB Elijah Hamilton, CB Kader Kohou, S Verone McKinley III, CB Tino Ellis

Analysis: There should be quite a battle here for the final spot and we're now going with Campbell because of his versatility and special teams ability, and it needs to be pointed out that Trill Williams would have been on the 53-man roster if not for the knee injury he sustained at Tampa Bay on Saturday night. We also cut down on spot here to account for Skylar Thompson being kept at quarterback.

The 53-man roster projection (9): Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland, Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen, Eric Rowe, Nik Needham, Elijah Campbell

Changes from first roster projection: Campbell in; Quincy Wilson, Clayton Fejedelem out

SPECIALISTS

Currently on the roster: K Jason Sanders, P Thomas Morstead, P Sterling Hofrichter, LS Blake Ferguson, KR DeVonte Dedmon

Analysis: Nothing changes here on the projection even with Hofrichter replacing Tommy Heatherly as the second punter. The only way Morstead doesn't make the 53-man roster is because of an injury or a sudden retirement.

The 53-man roster projection (3): K Jason Sanders, P Thomas Morstead, LS Blake Ferguson

Changes from first roster projection: None