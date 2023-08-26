Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Taylor, Tua, Wilkins, and More

What is the ceiling for rookies Julian Hill and Brandon Pili? What are the risks and ramifications involved in a potential Jonathan Taylor trade? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins Mailbag:

From Simon Burnett (@SiBurnett):

Who is favorite/most likely to back up Tua? I’m hearing lots of people suggesting that it if Skylar has a good game in the last preseason game, then he is likely to get the gig. I’m not convinced. Do you put more faith in preseason games or past performance/training camp for QBs?

Hey Simon, that is an excellent question and I obviously it's a combination of all three "P" elements — past, practice and preseason games — that coaches will use to determine the backup quarterback. As to which one carries the most weight, I think I'd be inclined to say most coaches would go with practice because it's more reps than a preseason game and it's more recent than past performance. And I'm sure if we were to ask any head coach, they'd default to "it's a combination of all three."

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Surprise Alain, no RB question this week! The Bend Don't Break defenses used to drive me nuts. Fangio said the goal is to keep them out of end zone. But just based on your reports, he seems to be stingy on any gains, period. Is the day of me screaming at the TV for big plays over?

Hey Dave, without question, Fangio’s defense doesn’t involve as much risk (think all-out blitzes) as the previous one. This defense is based on deception with giving the same look pre-snap and then changing things up after the snap and it’s designed to keep everything in front of the back-end DBs and force the offense to work its way down the field.

From Elliott Guzmon (@ElliottGuzmon):

Who has the best chance to move into a starting role on the team based on how they perform in the last preseason game?

Hey Elliott, I think I’d be inclined to say the most wide open competition for a starting job at this time would be safety next to Jevon Holland, so take your pick here among the three players secondary coach Renaldo Hill indicated as being in contention for the job — DeShon Elliott, Elijah Campbell and Verone McKinley III.

From Rick Lupisella (via email):

Alain, I know Omar is thinking practice squad, but based on your practice notes, I see (Brandon Pili) on the 53. Coach Mike kept Tanner Conner on the 53 last year. I don’t see any way they keep Pili off of it considering Raekwon is entering Year 4. How does Pili compare to Raekwon? Seems like this is a great place to position for the future. Thoughts?

Hey Rick, I agree with you regarding Pili and I have him making the 53-man roster heading into the preseason finale. He’s a big man with some mobility, and those players are rare commodities. As for he compares to Davis, well, Davis is in a different league in terms of size and at this time has the ability to be more disruptive in the run game.

From John Fiorino (@jtwin17):

Was there anyone in the joint practices that the Dolphins had with the Falcons and Texans that caught your eye that might get cut and would aid this team in any way?

Hey John, that’s a great question, but I’d be lying if I said I could come up with any name because my focus was on the Dolphins offense and what their players were doing, not so much on the Atlanta and Houston defenses — my colleague Omar was watching the Dolphins defense both weeks. Actually, here’s a name: Atlanta CB DeMarcco Hellams. I also did notice (very much) Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr., but he’s not getting cut.

From Alexander Georges (@A1Robot):

Considering Capocalypse ... Sign Wilkins and 1 other of either Hunt, Seiler, Connor or Austin J (if he's good this year) or ... No Wilkins but 3 of the above; i.e., 1 great and 1 good player or 3 good players ...

Hey Alexander, that is one very interesting question, and I’m going to take the wimpy way out here and say it depends on how they perform in 2023. But if Wilkins becomes an impact player as a pass rusher, to go along with his run-stopping prowess, then I say he’s got to be re-signed.

From FinsUpMass (@paubdotomc)::

WR3 up for grabs? What skill set do Berrios, Wilson, EZ, or Chosen have that would make a good fit in our offense scheme?

Hey Paul, no, I don’t think WR3 is up for grabs because I think Berrios has that job. As for skill set specific to this offense, with everyone it’s about understanding the timing aspect and being where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there. But Berrios is a great route runner, Ezukanma brings physicality and size, Chosen has the speed, and Wilson has a combination of size and speed.

From Mario (@margreek):

How many RBs do you foresee us losing? Even those who are sent to the practice squad I feel will be picked up at some point.

Hey Mario, the Dolphins currently have six running backs on the active roster. At this time (barring a trade for Jonathan Taylor), I’d say probably four will make the initial 53-man roster, with Myles Gaskin and Chris Brooks as the two guys on the outside. Then I’d put the odds at 50-50 that either get claimed by another team and higher than that the Dolphins re-sign them to the practice squad. It’s also entirely possible that the Dolphins could put De’Von Achane on IR after the cuts to 53 if his injury is to keep him out a month or so, in which case either Gaskin or Brooks likely would be brought back.

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):

Hey Alain. Loving the podcasts with Omar Kelly. If the Fins trade for JT and give him a big contract, does this revive the RB market or is it just a one-off unique situation?

Hey OGJ, first off, thanks for the shout-out for the podcast (All Dolphins Podcast on YouTube). Second, it’s a good question, but I’m inclined to go with the one-off unique situation at this point because Taylor did rush for 1,800 yards two years ago and that’ unique in itself.

From iAmDFan (@iAmDFanTTV):

Am I the only one who thinks bringing in Jonathan Taylor improves Tua’s chances of playing 17 games significantly?

It’s actually a pretty good point you raise, though I’m not sure I’d agree with the term “significantly.” But I do think acquiring Taylor would mean the Dolphins would run more and pass less, which means less exposure for Tua.

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

Julian Hill seems to be getting a lot of work at TE. Will he not only make the 53 but also catch a few passes as TE2 this year?

Hey Chris, I absolutely think Hill is in play for a spot on the 53-man roster and I do think he’d catch some passes if he did make the team. Not sure I’d go as far as calling him TE2, though, because I think that’ll be a veteran who’ll be asked to block more. I don’t see the Dolphins carving out a major role for any pass-catching tight end.