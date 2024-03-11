Dolphins Bringing Back Robert Jones

The Miami Dolphins now have taken care of their two restricted free agents before the start of the new league year.

The team agreed to contract terms with offensive lineman Robert Jones on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Jones, who made the team as an undrafted rookie out of Middle Tennessee in 2021, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent Wednesday.

As with defensive back Elijah Campbell, the Dolphins re-signed Jones to a deal that more than likely will be for less that what would have been the lowest tender amount of $3 million, which would have given the Dolphins the right of first refusal with no compensation for not matching.

Jones' base salary in 2023 was $940,000.

The Dolphins instead were able to hang on to both Campbell and Jones without having to use the tender.

JONES A PROMISING YOUNG LINEMAN

In the past three seasons, Jones started 13 games for the Dolphins, including five last season when he went into the lineup when Robert Hunt sustained a hamstring injury.

Jones' 2023 season got off to a delayed start after he sustained a knee injury in the preseason game against the Houston Texans, but his potential — particularly in the run-blocking department — was enough for the Dolphins to keep him on the 53-man roster.

With 2023 starting guards Robert Hunt and Isaiah Wynn both scheduled to become unrestricted free agents Wednesday, Jones could find himself in position to compete for a starting job next season.

Jones became the fourth player the Dolphins re-signed this week, along with Campbell, punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Nik Needham.