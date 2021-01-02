Setting the Stage for the Week 17 Dolphins-Bills Matchup

Breaking down the Week 17 Dolphins-Bills matchup with TV info, series record and SI team publisher predictions

The Miami Dolphins will look to clinch a playoff spot when they face the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for Dolphins-Bills:

DATE: Jan. 3

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Bills Stadium

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown in Florida, western New York, most of Alabama, parts of California and Honolulu, Hawaii

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)

Betting line: Bills by 3 (over/under 43)

RELATED: Breaking Down the Week 17 Dolphins Playoff and Draft Scenarios

Final injury report

Dolphins — WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), G Solomon Kindley (knee/foot), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) are questionable

Bills — WR Cole Beasley (knee) and TE Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstrig) are out

RELATED: Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Bills Injury Report

Regular season series history: Dolphins lead 60-49-1 (including playoffs)

Last five meetings:

Sept. 20, 2020 at Miami; Bills 31, Dolphins 28

Nov. 17, 2019 at Miami: Bills 37, Dolphins 20

Oct. 20, 2019 at Buffalo; Bills 31, Dolphins 21

Dec. 30, 2018 at Buffalo; Bills 42, Dolphins 17

Dec. 2, 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 21, Bills 17

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 38 (1970 at Miami; Dolphins 45, Bills 7)

Bills' largest margin of victory: 34 (1966 at Buffalo; Bills 58, Dolphins 24)

Highest-scoring matchup: 82 points (1966 at Buffalo; Bills 58, Dolphins 24)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 12 points (1983 at Buffalo; Bills 12, Dolphins 0)

Series highlights: The Dolphins are ending the regular season against the Bills for the third time in four seasons, but looking for a better result after losing at Miami in 2017 (22-16) and at Buffalo in 2018 (42-17) ... The Dolphins' 34-31 overtime victory at Buffalo on Dec. 24, 2016 helped them secure a playoff berth ... Ricky Williams (2002), Reggie Bush (2011) and Jay Ajayi (2016) all had a 200-yard rushing performance for the Dolphins at Buffalo in a December game.

Former Bills players with the Dolphins:

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (2009-12), DE Shaq Lawson (2016-19)

Former Bills coaches with the Dolphins:

Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, running backs coach Eric Studesville, assistant strength and conditioning coach Jim Arthur

Former Dolphins players with the Bills:

DT Brandin Bryant (Dolphins training camp 2020)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Bills:

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

Other connections

Dolphins long-snapper Blake Ferguson is the brother of Bills long-snapper Reid Ferguson ... Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford and Bills LB Andre Smith were teammates at Trinity Christian High School in Jacksonville ... Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen served as national scout for the Bills in 2017-18.

The Dolphins' last 10 season finales:

2019 at New England — Dolphins 27, Patriots 24

2018 at Buffalo — Bills 42, Dolphins 17

2017 at Miami — Bills 22, Dolphins 16

2016 at Miami — Patriots 35, Dolphins 14

2015 at Miami — Dolphins 20, Patriots 10

2014 at Miami — Jets 37, Dolphins 24

2013 at Miami — Jets 20, Dolphins 7

2012 at New England — Patriots 28, Dolphins 0

2011 at Miami — Dolphins 19, Jets 17

2010 at New England — Patriots 38, Dolphins 7

SI Team Publisher Week 17 Predictions: