Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Bills Week 17 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins again will have a lot of question marks heading into their game against the Buffalo Bills
Continuing a pattern of recent weeks, there were more questions than answers on the final Miami Dolphins injury report heading into their season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins listed four players as questionable for the win-and-in game at Bills Stadium, though wide receiver Jakeem Grant even being given a chance to play should be considered a minor victory considering the reports early in the week he definitely would miss the game.

Also listed as questionable were wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring), rookie guard Solomon Kindley (knee/foot) and edge defender Shaq Lawson (shoulder).

Parker, who has missed the past two games, obviously is the big one here.

The Dolphins took precautions against being short-handed at wide receiver earlier this week by elevating rookie Kirk Merritt as a COVID-19 replacement and promoting Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.

Lawson has extra motivation for wanting to play in this game beyond trying to help the Dolphins secure a playoff berth: going back to the stadium he called home the past four seasons as a member of the Bills.

While the Dolphins certainly could use him, second-year player Andrew Van Ginkel stepped up in his absence in a big way last weekend against Las Vegas.

Every other player on the Dolphins injury report was a full participant in practice Friday and will be available against Buffalo. That includes safety Bobby McCain, who was limited Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury.

Buffalo ruled out two players Friday, neither move coming as a surprise. One of the players is wide receiver Cole Beasley, who sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's 38-9 victory against New England on Monday night. The other is tight end Reggie Gilliam, who is dealing with knee/hamstring issues.

Guard Jon Feliciano, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday because of illness, was a full participant Friday and will be available.

Of course, the big question that remains with the Bills is whether they'll be resting some of their key players, information that head coach Sean McDermott declined to divulge this week.

