Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Run Game, Waddle, and More

What changes need to be made on offense? What will be the key against the New York Jets? Tackling those and other Miami Dolphins questions

Part 1 of the pre-Jets game All Dolphins mailbag:

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

The Jets have an excellent pass defense ranking 2nd in the league. Their run defense is ranked 27th. Seems obvious we should emphasize running the ball, but with the current state of our line I have concerns. What do think the proper run-to-pass ratio should be? Dolphins opponents have been employing defensive schemes that are fundamentally designed to stop the intermediate to deep passing routes, i.e. cover 2 and cover 3 defense. Should the Dolphins implement more RPO to attack that strategy?

Hey Dana, second question first, the Dolphins do employ some RPO already, but sure they could use it more often because, among other things, it is something that Tua does well. As for the run-pass ratio, a couple of things to point out here: First, the Jets’ ranking, I would submit, is a bit misleading because teams at times (like the Dolphins in Week 12) have done a lot of damage on the ground while focusing on the run with big leads in the second half, a result of the Jets’ bad offense for most of the season. Second, it’s supposed to be very windy in Miami Gardens on Sunday, so that would be an argument for focusing more on the run game. So, yes, ideally this would be a run-heavy game for the offense, but it obviously has to generate some yards and not be just running for the sake of running.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

With a possibility of rain Sunday, do they practice in rain for wet ball drills? If Hill can't go, who steps up & isn't it time for McDaniel to go back to that run guru DNA? Keep up the great stuff on Podcast!

Thanks Dave, the Dolphins absolutely don’t shy away from staying indoors if it starts raining at practice unless lightning is involved. McDaniel may be a run guru, but he’s first and foremost he’s an offensive coach and getting Tyreek on the roster last March probably changed the course of what he would do with the Miami offense (and for good reason). I’m not sure I get all the cries for more running when the Dolphins are No. 1 in the NFL in total offense and No. 1 in pass offense, while still being No. 2 in rushing offense.

From Jake McVay (@JakeMc945):

The key to this game will be to run a conservative run offense and play tough defense, forcing Wilson into mistakes. That's how I see the Dolphins winning. Is that the key to win this week? I don't see the Jets offense beating the Dolphins.

Hey Jake, I’m with you in thinking that the defense will be the key to victory in this game because I don’t see either team putting up big offensive numbers. The Dolphins are the better team and they simply can’t give the Jets free points like they did on Black Friday with that pick-six (even though in that game they got it right back with a pick-six of their own).

From Jay Bert (@bert695):

Are they one of 6 teams monitoring Ertz?

Hey Jay, I have not heard nothing to suggest the Dolphins are ready to make a move in that direction, but they’ve operated very much under the radar for a few years now and that doesn’t mean that something couldn’t develop.

From Jeff (via email):

Hello Alain! I got to thinking and reminiscing about Dolphins of Christmas past. I feel like the Dolphins have always had a few of the lower on the totem pole WRs contributing on game day. I don't think it's as simple as Waddle = Tyreek because the style of those two players is very different. What does it say about OC and Coach McDaniel's abilities to adjust the throws? The "eye test" of the offense varies so much when Tyreek is on the sideline or out of the game. He has been on the sideline for plays and it always looked different, especially when Berrios was out for a few weeks. Does that concern you in the long run? P.S. Related, but I saw someone mention the "crouch position" that we see Tyreek start in on some plays. Has anyone ever mentioned it to McDaniel or Tyreek about why that is at times? I don't think it would be a genuine answer as to why, but it's interesting when you see it.

Hey Jeff, not sure exactly what you’re asking at first, but I will see the offense most definitely is different without Tyreek and that’s very simply because there’s no other WR in the NFL like Tyreek because of his speed and what it does to defenses even when he doesn’t get the ball, as Mike McDaniel indicated Friday. As for the crouch, don’t think either McDaniel or Hill have been asked, but would think it just allows Hill to spring forward when he starts motioning.

From Aeon Simpkins (@aeonsimp):

On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate the Dolphins’ willingness & ability to run between the tackles? Do you see an increase in inside runs in the near future as opposed to so much outside?

Hey Aeon, the Dolphins’ scheme is based on running outside and spreading out the defense for cut-backs. I don’t see them suddenly becoming a between-the-tackles, power-based running game. I don’t think it’s what they want to do or they’re necessarily great at it, rating a 5 in each category from me.

From Chris (@uhazie):

DISCLAIMER: I personally believe that this would be the height of emotional insanity, but if the Dolphins lose at home to the Jets in a must-win December game, how loud do you think the calls get for McDaniel’s and Grier’s jobs?

Hey Chris, I think you’re not wrong here that things will get ugly among the Dolphins fan base should they lose against the Jets. And I do think there will be some, though I’m not sure many, who will be calling for the ouster of McDaniel, Grier, Tua, X, you name it.

From Thomas Hudson (via email):

Hi Alain, do you know if there is a reason we didn't see Waddle in those quick motion plays they run with Hill when Hill went out? I know Waddle isn't as good as Hill, but he seems fast enough to play a Hill Jr. role in the offense.

Hey Thomas, there’s the difference between Waddle and Hill. Waddle is super fast, maybe even on a par with Hill. But Hill has ridiculous quickness on top of it in that he achieves max speed in a flash and also has ridiculous change of direction. Waddle isn’t in the same league in those areas (few are) and that’s why they can’t just use Hill plays with Waddle.

From Go Fins Go! (@ncirish1984):

Is it time McDaniel gives up play-calling duties and sticks to designing the plays?

No. Let’s not pretend like the offense is struggling on a regular basis. It’s also not something McDaniel would accept at this time.