The Dolphins Draft National Grades

The Miami Dolphins ended up making seven picks in the 2024 NFL draft, and their overall work earned generally positive — though not overhwelming reviews — from national media outlets.

In a survey of 14 national media outlets, the Dolphins earned an average GPA of 2.7 (a B-minus average), with no grade higher than a B-plus but none lower than a C.

Here's the rundown of those national draft grades, along with the accompanying commentary:

Washington Post (Mark Maske) — The Dolphins focused on their lines in the draft’s early stages, getting edge rusher Chop Robinson in Round 1 and offensive tackle Patrick Paul in Round 2. But they still managed to add to their collection of speedsters by trading up for a fourth-round selection to use on big-play RB Jaylen Wright. Getting pass rusher Mohamed Kamara in the fifth round was a great value. Sixth-round WR Malik Washington also could fill a role. Grade: B-

ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.) — I like a bunch of these players, but it's a small class and giving up the 2025 third-rounder means it can't make it to B+. Grade: B

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): Miami needed another edge rusher, especially with Jaelan Phillips coming off an Achilles injury and Bradley Chubb coming off a torn ACL, but Robinson must show he can be a factor in the run game and convert pressures into sacks more regularly in the NFL. Left tackle Terron Armstead's difficulty staying on the field made Paul a good pick in the second round. The teams' forfeiture of its third-round pick dragged down its grade. Trading a future third-round pick for a fourth in the current draft is usually not wise, and Miami has a few backs in the stable already, but finding a potential star in Wright waiting around made it easier to swallow. It would not surprise me if the relentless Kamara is as productive as Robinson early in his career. Both pass-catchers with the surname Washington (not related) will flourish as tough-minded slot receivers in Mike McDaniel's offense. Grade: B-

CBSSports.com (Chris Trapasso): I like many of the prospects the Dolphins picked, but their plan was somewhat confusing. Robinson was my EDGE1. Sensible. Paul is the opposite of a scheme fit for what McDaniel asks of his blockers. Wright is a rocket when given space, which is fun, but now the running back room is super crowded. I'm all about adding more weapons at receiver today, but two slot types? Although Malik Washington was a second-round talent on my board, which is why I gave that a perfect grade. Grade: B-

USA Today (Nate Davis): Taking Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson in the first round was probably a good call given the injuries to veteran OLB Bradley Chubb (ACL) and Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and fact a surplus of edge players is never a bad thing. Choosing OT Patrick Paul in Round 2 was a defensible hedge given the appearance that LT Terron Armstead seems to be coming to the end of the line – though Miami seems to remain quite vulnerable up the middle. Mid-round RB Jaylen Wright (Tennessee) and OLB Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State) could add bonus juice. Miami's third-rounder was forfeited due to owner Stephen Ross’ tampering violation, and the fourth-rounder was used in the acquisition of Chubb two years ago. Grade: B-

Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema): There was no overall analysis provided here, just a pick-by-pick breakdown. Grade: B-

Bleacher Report: General manager Chris Grier added some fine players who should bolster all three phases. However, he may have prioritized value over need too much, and the Dolphins still have question marks along the offensive interior and in their secondary. Grade: C+

AP News (Rob Maaddi): Edge Chop Robinson has AP Defensive Rookie of the Year potential. OT Patrick Paul doesn’t seem to fit the team’s preferred style of athletic tackles. WR Malik Washington is a sleeper in the sixth. Grade: B-

New York Post (Ryan Dunleavy): Of course, the blazing fast Wright went to the speed-obsessed Dolphins. Add some more 40-yard touchdowns. Paul thought he was going to be a first-rounder — few agreed, so that could leave a chip on his shoulder. The athletic Robinson gets pressures, not sacks. Grade: C+

Sports Illustrated (Matt Verderame): The Dolphins were predictable but effective. They built along the offensive and defensive lines with their first two picks, grabbing Robinson and then Paul, who should eventually replace Terron Armstead when he retires. For Miami, Robinson’s early maturation will be key with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb working back from injuries. Grade: C+

The Ringer (Danny Kelly): In true Dolphins style, Miami prioritized speed and explosiveness in building its 2024 draft class. ... This is a class of high-variance players, but I’m excited about its potential. Grade: B+

The Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer): This seemed like the biggest "forced hand" of a draft class, as the Dolphins had to be dedicated to depth with some injury edge concerns up front (Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips). Paul was thinking beyond Terron Armstead, while they hope Washington can give them a key No. 3. Wright is a fine talent, butfor them, he's just a Mike McDaniel luxury pick to a position of strength. Grade: C

FOX Sports (Rob Rang): Given how explosive the Miami Dolphins' offense can be, it makes sense to boost a pass rush to punish opposing quarterbacks attempting to keep up, especially with former first-round edge rusher Jaelen Phillips struggling to stay healthy. Robinson explodes off the ball like he has springs in his shoes. While the splash is undeniable, his iffy productivity is worrisome. In a position group full of boom-or-bust prospects, Robinson is the biggest lottery ticket of them all. Grade: B+

Pro Football Network (Cam Mellor): It was an interesting 2024 NFL Draft for the Miami Dolphins that might not be immediate dividends. Their first two picks, Chop Robinson and Patrick Paul have some high-end athletic traits and measurables that, if they can be developed, could turn them into excellent selections. However, if you want to see an immediate return on your early-round investments, that’s not likely to happen in Miami. Although EDGE was considered a need coming into the draft, selecting two pass rushers in the first four picks can be considered excessive, even if the latter selection was great value at pick 158. Given the rumors circulating before the draft that Miami would take a receiver early, it was somewhat poetic that their biggest wins from a draft spot vs. PFN Big Board ranking perspective were with Malik Washington and Tahj Washington, who should compete to start in the slot in 2024. Grade: B-