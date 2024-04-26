Dolphins Go With Chop Robinson with First Pick
The Miami Dolphins had several options with the 21st overall pick after an offense-dominated start to the 2024 NFL draft, but they eventually decided to go with a pass rusher.
The Dolphins selected edge defender Chop Robinson with their first-round pick, the first time they drafted in the first round since 2021.
In selecting Robinson, the Dolphins favored him over other available prospects such as top-rated cornerbacks Terrion Arnold, Nate Wiggins and Quinyon Mitchell, versatile DB Cooper DeJean, offensive lineman Graham Barton, and wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Xavier Worthy.
Robinson was selected right after the Pittsburgh Steelers took Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, who also would have been a solid selection for Miami.
The Dolphins have two productive starters at outside linebacker with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, but both are coming off serious season-ending injuries and their status for the start of the 2024 season is less than clear.
Beyond that, Chubb's contract contains no remaining guaranteed money beyond 2024, and it's possible the Dolphins will be revisiting several high-priced players in light of the looming extensions for Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland, and also Phillips.
The Dolphins did sign veteran Shaquil Barrett to help the pass rush, but he got only a one-year deal and is coming off two rather lackluster seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Robinson is viewed as a pass-rushing prospect with a ton of upside, whose ceiling is much higher than might be suggested by his modest four sacks at Penn State last season.
Robinson shined at the combine, running a 4.48 at 6-3, 254 pounds, giving him a distinct Cameron Wake vibe.
Born Demeioun Robinson, he was nicknamed "Pork Chop" because of. his size at birth (11 pounds), though it later was shortened to "Chop" as he got older.
The Dolphins will be back on the clock in the second round, at number 55 overall, on Friday night.