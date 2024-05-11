All Dolphins

Former Dolphins WR Wilson Retires; His Five Biggest Plays for Miami

The wide receiver played for the Miami Dolphins for three seasons

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins never have had the kind of explosiveness on offense that they have right now, but they have had their share of dynamic playmakers in recent years, and Albert Wilson definitely was one of those guys.

The speedy wide receiver, who spent three seasons with the Dolphins (2018-19, 2021), announced his retirement from the NFL via Instagram on Friday. His last season was that final one with the Dolphins, after which he signed with the Minnesota. Vikings and later had stints on the practice squad for the Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Wilson, whose NFl career began with four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, caught 94 passes for 955 yards and five touchdowns in 34 games for Miami with 12 starts.

ALBERT WILSON'S TOP FIVE DOLPHINS PLAYS

Here's a countdown of Wilson's five most memorable plays with the Dolphins:

5. 43-YARD TD RECEPTION FROM OSWEILER, VS. CHICAGO, 2018

The most productive game of Wilson's career came against the Bears at Hard Rock Stadium when he had 155 receiving yards, and it included this touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

4. 64-YARD RECEPTION FROM TAGOVAILOA, VS. BALTIMORE, 2021

This was the key play in a long touchdown drive spanning the third and fourth quarters that helped the Dolphins defeat the Ravens in a Thursday night game.

3. 74-YARD TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION FROM TANNEHILL, VS. OAKLAND, 2018

This was more like a run because it came on a shovel pass and Wilson's long touchdown proved the winning margin in a 28-20 victory against the Raiders. What made this play extra special was Wilson getting a high-five from teammate Jakeem Grant at the Oakland 5-yard line after they both sprinted away from the defense.

2. 52-YARD TD PASS TO JAKEEM GRANT, VS. OAKLAND, 2018

Before his long touchdown, Wilson hooked up with Grant again this time throwing him a touchdown pass after taking a pitch from Ryan Tannehill to give Miami a 20-7 lead.

1. 75-YARD TD RECEPTION FROM OSWEILER, VS. CHICAGO

This was the best example of Wilson's explosiveness as he took a short pass from Brock Osweiler over the middle barely past the line of scrimmage and then used his speed and quickness to avoid Bears defenders and outrace them to the end zone. That touchdown tied the score with 3:01 left in the fourth quarter and helped the Dolphins to a 31-28 overtime victory.

