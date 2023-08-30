Dolphins Draft Picks Gone Through Waivers

Two of the four members of the Dolphins' 2023 draft class now are different teams

If the Miami Dolphins had hoped to bring back 2023 draft picks Elijah Higgins and Ryan Hayes to their practice squad, those plans have been squashed.

Higgins and Hayes both were claimed off waivers Wednesday, the day after they were cut when the Dolphins joined the rest of the NFL in getting down to the 53-player limit on the active roster.

Higgins was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals; Hayes was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts.

The two made up half of the Dolphins' 2023 draft class, which was partly sacrificed in the trades to acquire Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey, along with a first-round pick forfeited because of NFL sanctions relating to tampering charges with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

Higgins became the Dolphins rookie drafted in the sixth round or earlier to fail to make the 53-man roster since Curtis Weaver, a fifth-round pick in 2020 who was waived/injured, signed with the Cleveland Browns and has played one regular season game so far.

NO DOLPHINS WAIVER PICK-UPS

On the flip side, the Dolphins did not pick up any players on waivers Wednesday.

Throughout the NFL, only 24 players changed team via waivers, with Arizona leading the way with six.

The Dolphins had the 21st position in the priority order in the event multiple teams claimed the same player, but it's unclear at this time whether they put in any claims.

This marks the second consecutive year the Dolphins did not add a player via waivers the day after the cuts to 53. They did claim DB Elijah Campbell off waivers from the New York Jets in 2021.