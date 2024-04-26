Dolphins Fan Base Among Most Positive After Round 1

It’s the day after Round 1 of the NFL Draft and before the clock ticks on Round 2, so there is plenty of time to analyze the happiness of fan bases.

The Miami Dolphins selected Penn State edge rusher, Chop Robinson as the 21st overall pick Thursday night. Immediate reviews were positive overall around the social media landscape, with typical varying opinions throughout the Dolphins fan base.

While there is never an exact science to gauge the overall temperature of a fan base’s climate, there are some metrics to indicate a general forecast of happiness after the first 32 picks.

The Sports Geek reviewed and analyzed reactions across social media last night, and the Dolphins fan base scored a 58% positive reaction rating. That made them the 7th happiest fan base in the NFL following the draft’s opening night.

Judging by tweets made Thursday night, The Sports Geek compiled the top 10 happiest fan bases on the strength of the Round 1 selections.

There were only two AFC teams with a higher “Positive Reaction Percentage” than the Dolphins. The New England Patriots ranked fifth with a 64% rating and the Las Vegas Raiders had a 60% rate of happy fans, good for sixth on this chart. The Patriots selected their new quarterback of the future, potentially, in Drake Maye. The Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers in a relative surprise.

The Chicago Bears were at the head of the class at 82%, and it would be hard to argue with a happy fan in the Windy City. Selecting a quarterback (Caleb Williams) first overall and a top-tier wide receiver for him (Rome Odunze) at pick 9, the Bears did extremely well.

The Arizona Cardinals were second at 78% fan happiness after they selected the best wide receiver in the class, Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals, with a stocked war chest of 2024 picks, went with edge rusher Darius Robinson at pick 27 later in the night.

The Washington Commanders ranked fourth and drafting quarterback Jayden Daniels can bring excitement to a team with a new coaching and management structure as well as an outlook to the future.

Rounding out the chart behind the Dolphins were the New York Giants at number 8 with a 54% positive reaction rate. The Giants selected LSU receiver Malik Nabers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers went with offensive tackle Troy Fautanu the pick before Miami at 20, and the fan base was happy at a 53% rate. Several Dolphins fans on social media were very unhappy when this pick was made, as Fautanu was a popular player appearing in Miami media and fan mock drafts.

Closing out the top 10 were the Dallas Cowboys at 52%. Dallas ended up trading back with Detroit from 24 to 29, and arguably still got a guy they targeted all along in offensive tackle Tyler Guyton, while picking up draft assets.

The Dolphins have one scheduled pick on Day two at number 55, then have a wait until the fifth round, where they have four picks on the final three rounds.