Robinson Excited About 'Great Situation' in Miami

Dolphins first-round pick Chop Robinson tackled several topics — from his low sack total in college to the Micah Parson comp to his thoughts on going to Miami — during his media session

After the Miami Dolphins made him the 21st overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Chop Robinson met with South Florida media via Zoom and discussed topics ranging from his pre-draft interactions with the team, overcoming adversity and his lack of sacks in college.

He began by discussing the call he received from General Manager Chris Grier telling him he was selected.

“It was just a quick call about ball, choosing me," Robinson said. "He was talking about the defense I’ll be put in and everything like that, and how he was getting to know me more as a person and everything and how he had a really good feel for me.”

When asked about the amount of communication he had with the Dolphins Robinson responded, “I had a lot of contact. I talked to them at the combine. I talked with them the day before Pro Day, so we were honestly keeping in touch from the combine to the Pro Day.”

Robinson was then asked about being compared in some circles to another former Nittany Lions and current Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

“I would say just the speed and the bend that we both have. Micah has the speed. He ran a fast 40. He plays like it. I have the speed.

"Micah also has a great bend. He’s able to bend around a big offensive lineman and turn tight corners, and I feel like that’s a part of my game that we both have.”

Despite the obvious athletic ability that led to the Parsons comparisons, Robinson had very modest sack numbers (11.5 sacks in three seasons), so he was asked about the lack of productivity from a sack standpoint.

“For me, it was just being inconsistent with my hands," Robinson said. "I know I had the speed and the bend, but sometimes I forget to use my hands. But that’s something I’ve been working on this whole offseason, and I feel very confident because I’ve been working on this so much repeatedly and I know it’s going to be natural when it comes time to put my hands to use.”

ROBINSON EXCITED ABOUT DOLPHINS OPPORTUNITY

Robinson will join edge rushers Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Shaq Barrett and spoke about his new teammates.

“I feel like that’s going to be a great situation for me – come in there, learn from those guys, compete every day, being able to take things from them and take it to my game and vice versa.” Robinson said. “So I think it’ll be a great thing for me.”

Phillips and Chubb are both rehabilitating 2023 injuries, so Robinson has a chance to make an immediate impact before falling into a pass-rush rotation with the veteran trio.

The speedy edge rusher, who was second among his position group in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, discussed his football journey and what this process means to him.

"Honestly, it means everything. I’ve been playing football since I was 5 years old,” he said. “I made a lot of sacrifices, being away from my family. Also, losing my older brother and older sister has been my motivation to stay focused and just keep grinding, so I never stop. I’m proud to be where I wanted to be, but the work doesn’t stop.”

In regard to work, new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was mentioned, and Robinson talked about Miami’s new hire with knowledge of his defensive scheme.

“We haven’t talked much about it," Robinson said, "but I know the defense he uses is the same thing we used at Penn State with putting me at nose tackle, on the edge.

“I feel like that’s a good thing for me because I’m kind of familiar with already doing that, so it’ll be second nature when I’m able to go out there and do it."

Robinson shared that his family will be welcoming the difference from watching him play collegiate in the Big Ten and now in Miami.

“They are very excited," said Robinson, who is from Gaithersburg, Maryland. "They know they don’t have to be in the cold to come watch me, especially when I was at Penn State. So now they can come and enjoy some beautiful weather and also enjoy watching me play.”